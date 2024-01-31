Boise police swarmed Hill Road area to locate man after traffic stop. He’s been found
This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.
To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.
Officers searching for a male subject in the North End caused a heavy police presence along Hill Road on Tuesday evening, according to the Boise Police Department.
Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the department, told the Idaho Statesman by text that the man ran from a traffic stop but has been “located.” An investigation is ongoing, she said.
The Statesman reached out to police for additional information.