Boise police swarmed Hill Road area to locate man after traffic stop. He’s been found

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Officers searching for a male subject in the North End caused a heavy police presence along Hill Road on Tuesday evening, according to the Boise Police Department.

Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the department, told the Idaho Statesman by text that the man ran from a traffic stop but has been “located.” An investigation is ongoing, she said.

The Statesman reached out to police for additional information.