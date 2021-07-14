Boise refugee shot by police charged with lewd conduct, assault, several other crimes

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The Somali refugee shot by Boise police at the end of June was charged with a litany of crimes on Wednesday.

Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, who was first identified by police on Wednesday more than two weeks after the June 27 shooting that left him hospitalized, was charged with felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement personnel, and use of a firearm or deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, according to a Boise police news release.

Mkoma also was charged with several misdemeanors, including unlawful entry, eluding a peace officer and violation of a protection order.

The shooting of the 33-year-old has elicited the ire and frustration of Boise’s Bantu refugee community, who gathered outside City Hall on Tuesday night to demand police accountability and to protest the limited information released so far. Other than the new charges, there have not been additional details publicized.

Family members and representatives of the local refugee community did not return messages for comment Wednesday after BPD announced the charges against Mkoma.

Police have declined to reveal Mkoma’s relationship with the 14-year-old who was with him the day he was shot, but members of his family say he is the child’s father. They also say the man suffers from a mental health disorder and speaks limited English.

Officers Steve Martinez, Aaron Hartje and Jeffrey Ridgeway were involved in the shooting and are currently on paid administrative leave, per standard department protocols.

On June 27, a police news release stated that Mkoma, who “is known to the family,” entered a residence and left with a 14 year-old male. “Based on evidence officers believed the boy was in immediate danger and began an investigation to find him,” the release said.

After a search, officers located a vehicle being driven by the suspect, the release said. After a confrontation, the “officers were forced to fire their weapons.”

Story continues

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for police, Haley Williams, declined to comment on Mkoma’s condition, but he is still hospitalized, according to police. In an email, Williams said that “any additional information about these charges or the investigation will come out through the courts.”

The shooting is under investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Garden City Police Department.

Statesman reporter Kevin Fixler contributed.

Boise refugees vow to keep protesting police shooting of man now charged with multiple crimes