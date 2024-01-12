This Boise restaurant was ‘a local treasure’ rated 4.8 out of 5 stars. It’s closed

Sometimes, glowing reviews aren’t enough.

Despite nearly unanimous praise online, local Boise restaurant El Faro Mexican Food, 4628 W. State St., has closed.

“El Faro Mexican Food wants to thank all our lovely customers for supporting us all this time,” a handwritten sign posted on the door says. “Unfortunately we are running out of business … .”

The closure occurred Nov. 30, according to the message.

Opened in early 2022, El Faro served unabashed paper-plate cuisine. Customers ordered tacos, burritos, quesadillas and tortas at the counter. Staffers brought meals to tables on red plastic trays.

El Faro served authentic, street-style tacos.

Tacos were served street-style: A helping of meat piled atop two small corn tortillas. Customers walked over to a utilitarian condiments bar to spice up things themselves — with onion, cilantro, lime and several hot sauces.

El Faro’s online reviews were highly positive. It rated 4.8 out of 5 stars on both Google and Yelp.

The most recent Google submission described El Faro as “a local treasure. Our favorite for taco Tuesday — or anytime we need a taco fix. Authentic Mexican and reliably delicious.”

Another Mexican restaurant previously had operated in the space. Taqueria El Torito lasted five years before closing in 2021.

A handwritten sign on the door explains that El Faro Mexican Food closed.