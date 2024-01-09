Boise School District superintendent to retire. His deputy will interview for job

After 33 years with the Boise School District, Superintendent Coby Dennis plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Dennis announced his departure at Monday’s school board meeting, and he will retire “effective June 30,” according to a district news release.

Dennis started working for the school district in 1991 and has had a wide variety of local education positions in that time, including high school teacher, assistant principal, principal, area director and deputy superintendent, according to the release. He was hired as superintendent in 2019.

“For almost a half-century, there have been two things in my life that have consistently brought me joy: my family and the Boise School District,” Dennis said at the meeting. “... I know that this organization is in great shape and that we have talented and caring folks in place who will continue to deliver on the expectation of a high-quality educational experience for the students and families of Boise.”

School board members praised Dennis’ leadership and thanked him for his time with the district.

“Superintendent Dennis and his administrative team have made significant contributions to our District, implementing innovative programs and initiatives that have positively impacted our community’s students and staff alike,” Boise School Board President Dave Wagers said in a news release. “We are grateful for his leadership and wish him a healthy and happy retirement.”

Dennis began work as Boise superintendent July 1. He will make $177,395 this year.

School leaders have already set up an interview for a candidate to fill Dennis’ spot. The district said the Board of Trustees unanimously voted in favor of interviewing Deputy Superintendent Lisa Roberts for the job.

Roberts, who has spent the past five years in that role, has been with the district for 31 years, previously working as a teacher, elementary school principal, student programs administrator and Borah area director, according to officials.

She also serves on the district’s negotiations team, Boise’s Women’s and Children’s Alliance board of directors and St. Luke’s Community Health Board.

The interview of Roberts will take place at a special board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17. The meeting will be open to the public and attendees will be allowed to comment before the interview, which will occur during a closed-door executive session portion of the meeting.