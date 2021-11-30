This Boise school sheltered in place as police found a suspect. Details are unclear

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

Students and staff at a Boise junior high school were ordered to stay sheltered twice Tuesday morning while Boise police located a suspect.

Students and staff at East Junior High School sheltered in place first from 9:32 a.m. to 9:56 a.m. Tuesday as police investigated “a potentially dangerous situation in the neighborhood,” Principal Darryl Gerber wrote in an email to parents.

Another shelter in place followed about an hour later, from 10:30 a.m. to 10:44 a.m., according to a second email from Gerber.

The suspect returned to a neighborhood adjacent to the school on East Warm Springs Avenue in East Boise, Gerber said. The principal wrote that police reported the suspect was taken into custody.

Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams confirmed that police located the suspect, but didn’t immediately provide other information. The details of the suspect were also unclear.

All students and staff were safe inside the building and normal school operations continued both times, Gerber said.

“Please know our first priority each and every school day is the safety and security of our students and staff members,” Gerber’s message read. “The Boise School District’s policies and procedures help us to accomplish this important priority.”