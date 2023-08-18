Boise schools asked to shelter in place because of nearby police investigation

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A Boise high school and elementary school were asked to shelter in place Friday during a nearby police investigation.

Capital High School and Valley View Elementary School, which are less than a mile from each other, were sheltering in place, according to a post from the Boise School District on X, formerly known as Twitter. The schools are in West Boise off North Milwaukee Street.

In the post, officials said that students and staff are safe and there is no specific threat to the schools.

Cole Valley Christian School’s elementary campus, which is roughly a mile from the two public schools, is “working along” with police, according to Principal Shelly Crager. In a phone call with the Idaho Statesman, Crager said school administrators will decide whether to shelter in place based on law enforcement’s direction, but she declined to say whether the school was already sheltering in place.

Capital High School & Valley View Elementary School are in Shelter in Place due to police investigation in the area. Students & staff are safe. Police say no specific threat to schools. — Boise School District (@BSDEducation) August 18, 2023

The Boise Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information. But in a post on X, the department said officers were trying to apprehend a juvenile suspect in the same area.

The minor, who police say is “possibly armed,” was last seen wearing a black shirt and shorts but could now be shirtless, the post said. Maple Grove Road, between Edna Court and Ustick Road, is closed and police are asking people to avoid the area, according to X.