Boise set aside millions for library voters didn’t like. How McLean would spend it now

Not knowing what a global pandemic would bring, the Boise City Council took a cautious approach when creating the city budget in 2020. But as city leaders begin crafting next year’s budget, they are putting the focus squarely back on Boise’s growth and development.

At a lengthy workshop meeting Tuesday, the Boise City Council began its budget considerations for 2022. The council heard from various city departments about their plans and funding requests for next year. Key pieces include expanding the police force, creating room for affordable housing, enhancing the park system, ensuring the fire department is fully equipped, putting in place environmental-sustainability initiatives and expanding the airport.

One notable proposal would take $25 million the council had set aside a few years ago for a new main library and instead build a central maintenance center. A large maintenance center would allow for the removal of smaller centers scattered around town, freeing city-owned land to use for affordable housing.

“This is a people-centered budget. It really reflects, as we all reflect, the community and the needs of the community,” said Mayor Lauren McLean.

A growing population means an increased need for city services. That new demand has left the city short-staffed, said Courtney Washburn, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Washburn recommended adding 39 new full-time city employees. Before 2021, the city was adding an average of 28 employees each year. Last year, it added just nine, because of COVID-19 cutbacks. The Boise Police Department is seeking the newest employees, with 13 requested additional hires.

Police: Staffing is ‘a challenge’

Staffing shortages are the Police Department’s biggest concern, Deputy Chief Ron Winegar told the council. A large number of older police officers have been retiring, resulting in vacancies. Winegar said those vacancies, on top of the new positions needed to accommodate the city’s growth, have spread the department thin.

Story continues

“Just keeping up with the positions we have vacant, as well as those we hope to add to provide that critical service that we need to, is going to be a challenge,” Winegar said.

The types of crime happening in Boise are changing, according to Winegar. He said police are seeing an increase in sexual assaults, fraud, and assaults on police officers. Winegar said the department needs to reassess its needs to address those changes.

The police department is also asking for funds to update equipment, including new radios and tasers, and to undertake a workload analysis study.

Then: a big new library. Now: affordable housing

Eighteen months ago, voters rebuked the council over a plan for a new main library that would have cost an estimated $100 million. They sent then-Mayor David Bieter, the library’s principal champion, packing. Now the council has decided to reallocate the $25 million set aside for the project to the maintenance center.

Various Parks and Recreation and Fire Department facilities spread across the city would then be cleared to make way for new affordable housing. McLean and the council see city-owned properties as a way to attract such housing, since developers wouldn’t have to pay for the land.

“I am still mourning the loss of a library that we never had, a little bit, but I recognize we had a significant capital fund built up for that project,” said Council Member Holli Woodings. “And now, as we’re reevaluating our needs it makes a lot of sense to shift that over as we replan for the future of the library system.

Parks and Rec: Changes to Ann Morrison, Julia Davis

In 2022, the Parks and Recreation Department plans to launch an after-school program for Hillcrest Elementary School and build a new trail and trailhead at Hawkins Range Reserve in the Foothills off Bogus Basin Road.

A major focus will be large-scale repair and maintenance projects, including replacing the fountain at Ann Morrison Park, replacing the playground at Fairview and Hewitt parks, rebuilding the Julia Davis Park roadway and upgrading security at Zoo Boise.

Doug Holloway, superintendent of recreation services, said an important project for 2022 will be adding amenities to Veterans Memorial, Sunset and Pine Grove parks.

Pine Grove, a small park just north of Interstate 84 along Maple Grove Road, has become unexpectedly popular following the area’s sudden boom in home construction.

“Who would have known that little area would turn out with the density it’s turned out?” Holloway said. So having a park right there is absolutely the perfect location.”

Fire Department: 2 new stations

For next year, the Fire Department is seeking funding for the construction of two new fire stations, one in an undetermined location in northwest Boise, and one to replace the current Station 5 on South 16th Street west of downtown. Chief Mark Niemeyer is also looking to renovate station 6 in west Boise.

The department is asking for $324,000 for another recruit academy to keep up with recent retirements. It is also seeking funding to increase service contact such as dispatch and to improve its training center.

Niemeyer is asking for $1 million to help fund a “comprehensive fleet replacement plan” to replace fire engines, staff vehicles, trailers and motorcycles. He needs an additional $918,000 to replace medical equipment like breathing devices. The department is seeking a federal grant to pay for part of the medical equipment replacements.

“That’s investment in the community, making sure we have apparatus and a fleet that is very reliable when we respond,” Niemeyer said.

Public Works: Going green

The Public Works Department will focus on extending weatherization programs for low-income and vulnerable people; converting city buildings, facilities and vehicles to all-electric or geothermal energy; and expanding the city’s composting site expansion.

The 2022 investment Steve Burgos, director of public works, finds “most exciting” is his “green tariff/renewable electricity procurement” plan. As part of the green tariff, the city wants to partner with Idaho Power in the hopes of building a large-scale renewable facility in Boise.

“That will allow city operations, once we get that negotiated, we will, with a very straight face, say we are 100% clean electricity likely within the next couple of years,” Burgos said.

Airport: New parking garage, concourse

The airport will build a new parking garage, relocate its rental car garage and add a new concourse.

The airport is also creating a service-animal relief area and a lactation room. The airport would be federally required to have both these rooms if it continues to grow large enough to attain the status of a medium hub, said Rebecca Hupp, airport director.

What’s next

Tuesday’s workshop was the first of several steps in crafting the new budget. The city plans to release the complete budget June 18, hold a second budget workshop June 22, and hold a public hearing July 13.