🌱 Boise Sex Abuse Arrest + Greenbelt Water Walk + Chobani IPO

Good day, neighbors! It's me again, John Braese, your host of the Boise Daily.

Welcome to the Saturday edition of the Boise Daily. A Boise man was arrested and charged with a sex crime involving a stranger and a minor. Hoping to show people the hardships of many just to obtain clean water, a Boise man will be walking the Greenbelt. If your career plans involve nursing, we have a webinar you may want to catch, and a Boise pathologist has taken the first step towards a run for governor. Finally, your stock portfolio will need to wait a bit to own Chobani.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 64 Low: 39.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Boise and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories in Boise today:

A Boise man was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony sexual abuse of a minor. KTVB-TV staff report Robert Ruesink, 79, was arrested near Walnut Street after a report involving inappropriate contact between a stranger and a female victim under the age of 10. (KTVB.com) Walking the Greenbelt is a popular activity for many in Boise, but one Boise resident is planning a 105-mile walk carrying water for a cause. CBS2's Denni Hawkins speaks with Dallas Crum, co-founder of Vivid Roots, a nonprofit that aims to bring clean water access to underserved communities. Hawkins is planning to walk 105 miles on the Boise Greenbelt over a span of four days carrying 5 gallons of water with him. (Idaho News) Nurses continue to be in high demand across the nation and the College of Western Idaho will hold a webinar for those interested in the college's professional nursing program. (Boise Patch) A controversial pathologist may be preparing for a career change. IdahoCapitalSun's Audrey Dutton writes Dr. Ryan Cole filed paperwork Friday to appoint a treasurer for a campaign for governor. Cole serves on the Board of Central District Health and has gained local and national attention in 2021 after giving a presentation in the Idaho statehouse that downplayed public health measures to control COVID-19. (idahocapitalsun) Your chance to own a part of Chobani will need to wait a little longer. BoiseDev editor Don Day reports the company has again delayed its planned Initial Public Offering and may be losing four top executives. The Twin Falls plant of Chobani is the world’s largest yogurt-making facility. (boisedev)

Story continues

Today in Boise:

The Boise State Writing Project Conference Day presents: “Fill Your Cup: Specific strategies teachers and students can use to keep going – with energy and enthusiasm.” (8:30 a.m.)

Join other alumni for the annual Fiesta Broncos Alumni Golf Tournament on Saturday in sunny Scottsdale, Arizona at the Scottsdale Silverado Golf Club. (1:30 p.m.)

The Boise Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will hold a concert on Saturday. (2 p.m.)

The Capital High School baseball team welcomes Emmett High School for a game on Saturday. (2 p.m.)

Zoo Boise will hold ZOOLaLa on Saturday. ZOOLaLa is a 21+ event. (4:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Roosevelt Flats: "I found a treasure and wish to return it ! A while back I purchased some 1939 sheet music from the library book sale and discovered a treasure inside it. It belongs to the family of then 20-year-old WWII aviator T/Sgt John Nelson." (Nextdoor)

Digital Media Coordinator Emma Bowers, Ada County Highway District: "ACHD is beginning a study to examine temporary traffic calming features for Rose Hill from Roosevelt to Vista to enhance the safety for all users. We would like to hear about your experiences using the Rose Hill corridor." (Nextdoor)

City of Garden City, City of Garden City, Idaho: "March 14 City Council agenda. Hello, residents!The March 14 City Council meeting agenda is now on the city's website. Instructions for remote viewing are also there. Please note, before printing, it is 206 pages." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Clear Creek: "ISO WIDE mouth Mason jars and lids. This situation with lids and jars is getting pretty d@*n dire. Should anyone come across someplace selling wide mouth lids and/or wide mouth quart jars or 1/2 gallon jars, I would greatly appreciate." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Central Bench: "Looking for your favorite esthetician/establishment who practices micro-needling in the treasure valley! Thank you in advance." (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Taxes in Retirement Webinar AM & PM (March 21)

Add your event

Loving the Boise Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at john.braese@patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday! I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with your next update.

— John Braese

About me: Welcome to the Boise edition of patch.com. I am the community editor in this exciting endeavor for the Boise area. I was born and grew up in Boise, attending Bishop Kelly High School before graduating from Borah High School more than a few years ago. I have seen Boise grow substantially in the last few years, but still maintain my hometown appeal. I want to hear about what is important to you and the stories you wish to see on patch.com. Feel free to reach out to me via email at john.braese@patch.com or drop me a phone call or text at 208 954-9585.

This article originally appeared on the Boise Patch