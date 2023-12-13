Boise State cruises past Northwestern State, ties program’s longest home winning streak

Tyson Degenhart scored a season-high 20 points, Chibuzo Agbo got hot from 3-point range for the third game in a row and the Boise State men’s basketball team knocked off visiting Northwestern State 95-54 on Tuesday.

It was Boise State’s 19th straight win at ExtraMile Arena, dating back to a win over Utah Valley on Nov. 27, 2022. That ties the Broncos’ longest home winning streak in program history, which was set from March 2, 1997, to Jan. 17, 1999. The team has a chance to break the record Sunday against visiting Cal State Fullerton (2 p.m.).

Agbo finished the game with 17 points and went 5-for-12 from 3-point range. He went 6-for-9 from the perimeter in a win over Western Oregon on Saturday and 6-for-9 in the Broncos’ win over North Texas on Dec. 5.

Max Rice and Roddie Anderson III both finished with 12 points on Tuesday. St. John’s transfer O’Mar Stanley added seven points, and he and Degenhart led the Broncos on the glass with seven rebounds a piece.

The Broncos (7-3) dominated just about every statistical category. They out rebounded Northwestern State 44-23, scored 20 points in the paint to the Demons’ four and got 27 points off the bench. Boise State also racked up 19 assists.

“We were just playing very unselfish,” Kansas transfer Cam Martin said after the game. “That was a big emphasis. We talked about that during our road trip to Orlando. We weren’t getting many assists and we were getting out rebounded. That’s a disaster right there.”

Northwestern State (1-9) hung with Boise State early, trailing by just four points with a little more than 8:00 to play in the first half. The Broncos pulled away with a 15-5 run and led 45-30 at halftime. Boise State led by more than 20 points for most of the second half and sealed their fourth straight win with an 11-0 run.

Cliff Davis led Northwestern State with 21 points and went 7-for-12 from 3-point range.