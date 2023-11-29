Boise State fans guide: How to watch, what to watch for in championship game vs. UNLV

The Boise State and UNLV football teams haven’t faced each other since 2019. They will meet Saturday with the Mountain West title on the line.

The Rebels host the Broncos at 1 p.m. Mountain time at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It is Boise State’s sixth championship game appearance in the past seven years, while UNLV is making its debut.

Boise State last hoisted the Mountain West title trophy in 2019. UNLV’s only conference championship came as a member of the Big West in 1994. The Rebels also won the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference in 1984, but that championship had to be forfeited because of ineligible players.

“A lot of credit to our opponent in Boise in the way that they’ve played all season, but specifically the last couple of weeks. They’re playing their best football,” UNLV coach Barry Odom said. “Certainly we know that we’ll have a tremendous challenge and a great opportunity.”

While Boise State has been a mainstay at the top of the league, UNLV’s rise this season came as a surprise. Odom inherited a UNLV squad that went 5-7 last year and 2-10 in 2021. The Rebels were picked to finish ninth in the 12-team Mountain West in a preseason poll.

But Odom’s team compiled a 9-3 record this season and will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2013, earning him Mountain West Coach of the Year honors.

“They have weapons across the board to be able to exploit you,” Boise State interim head coach Spencer Danielson said. “It’s one of those things that we’re very excited for the challenge, and so is our team.”

UNLV’s success this season begins with a balanced offense that ranks No. 1 in the conference — and 19th nationally — at 35.5 points per game. The Rebels are particularly good when the pressure is on, ranking No. 4 in the country in third-down conversion percentage (51.11%) and No. 5 in red-zone conversion percentage (94.34%).

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year earlier this week, after completing 186-of-290 passes for 2,626 yards and 14 touchdowns while running for 244 yards and three more scores. Junior wide receiver Ricky White III ranks fifth nationally with an average of 109 receiving yards per game. White has 76 catches for 1,308 yards and seven TDs this season.

But the Rebels don’t just lean on the pass. They rank No. 4 in the conference at 187.8 rushing yards per game.

“They’re very balanced in all three phases. They do a great job,” Danielson said. “Obviously, they’re getting a lot of pub for what they’ve done offensively, and they deserve it.”

UNLV’s defensive numbers land more in the middle of the conference pack. The Rebels are No. 5 in scoring defense (25.6 ppg) and No. 7 in total defense (391.6 ypg). Danielson described the Rebels as a defense that is “on the attack.” UNLV is tied for 17th nationally with a turnover margin of plus-eight, including 13 interceptions.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

Can Boise State offense control the line of scrimmage?

The Broncos’ O-line has paved the way for a rushing attack that averages 207 yards per game and over 5 yards per carry, and it has yielded only 13 sacks. Through the rotating quarterbacks and injuries to both George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, the big guys up front have been consistently good.

Barry Odom, in his first year at UNLV, pledged to improve a program that saw 14 of the past 15 seasons end in the Rebels giving up at least 30 points per game. Which is startling. Well, this season that dwindled to 25.6, and UNLV yielded just 151.8 rushing yards per game, third-best in the Mountain West.

The Rebels have 61 tackles for loss, so they can be disruptive, but good running teams have had success against them. San Jose State just racked up 233 yards on the ground, one week after Air Force had 344. If the Broncos get their physical game to shine as it normally does, they can take advantage of the Rebels.

Can Boise State defense rattle UNLV’s freshman QB, slow leading receiver?

Maiava, as mentioned above, was rewarded for a fabulous regular season. Making it even more impressive is that he put up the bulk of those numbers in just nine games as the true starter.

Maiava has had great protection, but the Broncos present a fresh challenge. They lead the conference with 34 sacks and are second with 74 tackles for loss, so they spend a lot of time in the opponent’s backfield. Maiava has good scrambling ability and has been sacked only 10 times, but he hasn’t seen a defense up front that’s as strong as Boise State’s.

If Ahmed Hassanein (12 sacks), Andrew Simpson (6.5) & Co. can get to the youngster early and often, it could hamstring a huge part of UNLV’s offense, because Maiava needs time to get the ball to major weapon Ricky White.

While the Rebels have a balanced rushing attack — three guys have between 94 and 118 carries and have combined for more than 1,600 yards — the passing game is nearly a one-man show. White has 76 catches and UNLV’s No. 2 receiver has 30 fewer than that, for about 850 fewer yards. White also has seven 100-yard games, including the past five.

It’s no secret what the Broncos’ weakness defensively has been: getting burned by fast, talented wideouts. The best way to help the coverage guys is to pressure Maiava consistently. And it wouldn’t hurt to make sure no defensive back is left on an island with White.

How many big plays can Ashton Jeanty make?

Newly crowned the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, the sophomore running back has been scary this season. He’s a touchdown and broken tackle and huge gain waiting to happen, whether busting up the middle or catching a swing pass.

UNLV’s defense has given up 14 plays of 30 yards or more the past five weeks. That makes Jeanty, who has nearly 50 plays in which he’s gained at least 10 yards, its worst nightmare. He has three 100-yard rushing games and two 200-yard games, as well as a pair of 100-yard receiving games. His 18 total touchdowns lead the team, and several of those have come on big plays.

George Holani is still very good and has breakaway ability as well, but Jeanty needs to have at least 20 touches.

What kind of environment will the game have?

In two games under Danielson, the Broncos have relied a lot on emotion. They likely will do so again, and in a strange atmosphere.

The game is being played at Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, and it can hold 65,000 people. Yeah, it won’t be full. Or half-full. Or maybe even one-third.

UNLV has averaged around 22,000 home fans this season, and Boise State’s crowd travels well, but Mountain West title games also notoriously have been tough sells, for whatever reason.

It shouldn’t take much incentive to be inspired playing for a league championship, but shuffling around a cavernous stadium that’s largely empty, players on both teams might find things a tad odd Saturday afternoon as they settle into the game.

BOISE STATE VS. UNLV

When: 1 p.m. Mountain time Saturday

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (65,000)

TV: Fox (Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Allison Williams)

Radio: KBOI 670 AM/93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)

Records: Boise State 7-5, 6-2 MW; UNLV 9-3, 6-2 MW

Series: Boise State leads the all-time series 8-3.

Vegas line: Boise State by 2 points

