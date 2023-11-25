Boise State’s Mountain West title hopes in danger after San Jose State upsets UNLV

San Jose State went on the road Saturday and upset conference-leading UNLV, 37-31, muddying the waters in the Mountain West title race.

Boise State needed UNLV to beat the Spartans to guarantee the Broncos a spot in the championship game on Dec. 2. San Jose State’s win created a three-way tie for first place, with Boise State (7-5), UNLV (9-3) and the Spartans (7-5) all ending the season 6-2 in conference play.

That leaves four computer ranking systems to decide which teams will play for the title, even though Boise State owns a head-to-head win over San Jose State.

The Mountain West uses rankings from Jeff Anderson & Chris Hester, Colley’s Matrix Rankings, Massey Ratings and Peter R. Wolfe as its tiebreaker when other methods — such as College Football Playoff ranking and head-to-head records — don’t adequately do the job. That’s the case this year because none of the top four teams is ranked by the CFP, and Boise State and UNLV didn’t play in the regular season.

Both UNLV (34.75) and Boise State (64) were ahead of San Jose State (71.25) in the computer tally heading into this weekend.

UNLV is likely in the title game no matter what. The question now becomes can the Spartans jump the Broncos and get another shot at the Rebels in the championship game? All four ranking systems should be updated by Sunday afternoon.

Boise State did its part to earn a spot in the title game for the sixth time in the past seven years. After a 4-5 start, the Broncos ended the regular season with three straight wins, including a 27-19 victory over Air Force on Friday.