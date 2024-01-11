Boise State player arrested on warrant for alleged strangulation, other crimes

Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple violent crimes, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark, 21, faces two felony charges — attempted strangulation and aggravated assault — and also was arrested on suspicion of battery and false imprisonment, both misdemeanors, according to the Ada County Jail website that tracks arrests and inmates.

Clark was booked into the jail and remained there Wednesday night on $50,000 bail.

“Boise State is aware of the situation and Jaylen Clark has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities as we follow department, university and Title IX policies,” the school said in a statement Wednesday night.

Clark started 13 games for the Broncos last season, finishing with 54 tackles and an interception.