Boise State set to play for conference-leading fifth Mountain West championship

The Boise State football team is looking for its conference-leading fifth Mountain West championship today (1 p.m. MT, Fox) in the title game against UNLV at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Broncos (7-5, 6-2 Mountain West) have played for the title in six of the past seven years. This is their seventh all-time appearance in the championship game. UNLV (9-3, 6-2 MW) is playing for the title for the first time in program history.

Boise State had to overcome a slow start and plenty of adversity to make it here. The Broncos were 4-5 after a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 4, and ESPN advanced metrics gave them a .1 percent chance to make the championship game. They defied odds by ending the season with three straight wins, including a 27-19 victory over Air Force last week.

This is enemy territory for a Niners fan, but I made it to Allegiant Stadium for the #MWFB title game between Boise State and UNLV.

Boise State won its final two games with interim coach Spencer Danielson at the helm after former coach Andy Avalos was fired on Nov. 12. The Broncos also lost their leading receiver, Eric McAlister, who informed the team on Nov. 7 that he would sit out the rest of the season and transfer. He officially entered the transfer portal on Nov. 27.

UNLV had a comfortable lead in the conference after beating Air Force on Nov. 18, but a loss to San Jose State in the Rebels’ regular-season finale created a three-way tiebreaker between the Broncos, Rebels and Spartans that had to be broken by computer rankings.

Boise State is led by running back Ashton Jeanty, who was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week. He leads the Broncos and ranks No. 3 in the conference with 1,109 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ranks No. 2 on the team with 37 catches for 873 yards and tied McAlister with a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

UNLV is led offensively by wide receiver Ricky White, who leads the Mountain West with 1,300 receiving yards and leads the Rebels with seven receiving touchdowns.