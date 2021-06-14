A Boise State study fooled animals into thinking a raging river was near. Many disappeared

Sophia Charan
·5 min read

Animals don’t like noise, even if it comes from waterfalls. Using fake bugs and many speakers, Boise State University researchers found that louder natural areas deter birds and bats. If creatures haven’t yet adapted to thunderous rivers, they may find it difficult to live near noisy humans, too.

People, though, often ignore sounds when describing a pristine environment.

“You go to a national park, and you could be on a beautiful trail, but you’re going to hear a Harley-Davidson rip up the road,” said Dylan Gomes, a newly graduated doctoral student at Boise State.

And yet, many animals know to avoid areas near highways because of the screeching of tires.

Do animals also flee from natural sounds, like raging rivers? That’s the question Gomes and his colleagues answered in a study recently released by Nature Communications. They looked specifically at birds and bats, both of whom communicate and hunt with sound.

Creatures have had millions of years to adapt to naturally loud areas, like noisy rivers, but less than a couple hundred years to adjust to the sounds of automobiles. By studying how animals respond to hearing rushing water, researchers hoped to predict which traits allow animals to thrive in areas impacted by urban noise.

The study focused on whitewater rapid sounds.

Jesse Barber, associate ecology professor at Boise State, lifelong whitewater kayaker and another author on this study, explained: “They’re raging loud. All the time. In fact, paddlers have hand signals that we use to communicate with each other because it’s too loud to talk.”

The pitch, and not just volume, is also important. Once scientists figure out which types of noise deter which animals, engineers could, as Gomes suggested, create tires that rumble at pitches that don’t affect the wildlife present.

Choosing sites for research

Researchers chose 20 sites and made measurements over the course of two breeding seasons. At half of these, scientists used the existing river noises. In the remaining sites, which were quiet streams but had similar elevations and vegetation as the others, researchers placed speakers that projected the sounds of a whitewater rapid. By altering their recordings, they were able to play back the noise at different volumes and pitches.

At each site, scientists placed green “caterpillars” made from clay, robotic moths created from fluttering masking tape connected to a motor, and speakers that projected sounds of, for example, beetles walking on leaves. A suspended microphone measured bats swooping in to attack their prey, and wedges in the clay caterpillars determined whether they’d been attacked by birds.

A clay &#x00201c;caterpillar&#x00201d; that&#x002019;s been attacked by a bird.
A clay “caterpillar” that’s been attacked by a bird.

A few years ago, it was simple for Barber to find places for his experimental speakers: “Everybody was like, ‘Yeah, this is great. Go ahead, put your speaker, raise it up here, play whatever you want, no worries.’ … Nobody even batted an eye.”

More recently, after Barber and others started publishing on the effects of noise pollution, landowners weren’t so willing to add extra noise: “Everyone was like: ‘Oh, noise pollution seems to be a real problem.’ ”

Once they found a cooperative ranch just north of Craters of the Moon, in the Pioneer Mountains, the scientists still had to wrestle with working in a natural environment.

“We got snow, we had 100-degree days, we had 60-mile-an-hour winds that destroyed all of our tents in one go,” Gomes said. “There were bears that attacked our gear, destroyed some of our recorders.”

They even lost some of their data when people fell into a river.

The birds and the bats

Researchers were careful about how they collected data. For instance, listening for bird song usually helps people count the number of birds in an area. But, just like the birds studied, humans’ own abilities to perform tasks might depend on background noise. The study employed a few strategies to avoid this, such as wearing earplugs and earmuffs.

The team found that there were 7% fewer birds when they raised the volume of the projected whitewater rapids by 12 decibels. This is roughly the difference between a whisper and regular conversation. Moreover, the birds in these louder conditions attacked prey at less than two-thirds the rate of their counterparts in quieter areas.

Birds don’t use their ears to hunt caterpillars and attack based only on sight. But just as a buzzing mosquito can distract someone from reading a book, the noise of whitewater rapids made birds worse at hunting.

The bats, too, were less active near louder fake rivers. Unlike the birds, who only cared about the pitch of the noise when it overlapped with their birdsong, bats were less lively when the pitch got higher.

“In the end, what we found was that … many animals can’t adapt to the noise, and that’s whether it’s from a highway or it’s from a river,” Barber said.

Even after they looked into the data to see what might make some species better able to adapt to noise than others, they “couldn’t really find anything,” he said.

This article, said Wouter Halfwerk, an ecologist who was not involved in this study, “tells us that we need to know a lot more about the natural world before we can understand the impact of humans on wildlife.”

While bats and birds disappear from areas with loud noises, that could be reversible.

“Turn on the noise,” Barber said, “it pushes all the animal populations down. We turn off the noise, and it all rebounds. … It’s a great success story, if we can make the world quiet again.”

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Reversing population growth is our only chance to fight global warming

    The growth rate is slowing, but overall population is still rising, imperiling any effort to reverse climate change.

  • California's biggest heat wave of the year heightens drought and fire fears

    "Early heat waves and more frequent heat waves this summer will exacerbate an already serious situation," one climatologist said.

  • Ohio woman has been collecting African American souvenirs for decades

    Dawnita Redd of Ironton, Ohio has amassed a huge collection of African American and political souvenirs. One part of her collection includes a room full of Barbie dolls — including the first line of Barbie dolls to be produced — and one that she received from Africa. Redd’s collection includes homemade political pin-sheets based on the political career of former President Barack Obama, organized by age and event.

  • Turkey hoovers up vast blooms of sea snot in biggest ever maritime cleanup

    Turkey launched the biggest maritime cleanup operation in its history this week to tackle an unprecedented bloom of marine mucilage in the Sea of Marmara that experts say is an unsightly symptom of a much larger environmental problem. In recent weeks “sea snot” has blanketed much of the shoreline around Istanbul in the waterway between the Aegean and the Black Sea. Underneath the waves curtains of the sludge hang in sheets, with the blooms depleting oxygen levels in the ocean, choking aquatic li

  • Will Fuller on Dolphins receivers: “You can’t teach speed”

    The Miami Dolphins two took major steps in the offseason to upgrade their receiving corps, drafting Jaylen Waddle and signing Will Fuller. On Friday, Fuller provided his assessment of the team’s pass catchers. “You can’t teach speed and we do have that on this team,” Fuller told reporters. “Not just me and Waddle, there are [more]

  • Nord Stream 2: The Pipeline Dividing Germany and the U.S.

    Jun.14 -- As U.S. President Joe Biden meets with dozens of heads of state during a tour of Europe, questions continue over the White House's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 project, a gas pipeline that, once it comes online, would deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe every year.

  • ‘Ghost Gun’ Company Got a $400K Government Bailout—After Feds’ Raid

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyLast December, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) raided a Dayton, Nevada, company called Polymer80. The 10-year-old firm sells complete “Buy Build Shoot” kits, which come with all the necessary parts needed to make your own gun—except serial numbers.These so-called almost-guns are also known as “ghost guns” because they’re untraceable. Attractive to criminals for their anonymity, Polymer80 guns have been used in “hundreds of

  • Two White Families Got Riled Up After Two Black Students Beat Their Kids for School Honors in Mississippi

    Just when you thought we may have finally gotten a break from hearing the word “recount” ad nauseum after the most recent election cycle, two white families broke the respite after two Black students beat out their kids for graduation honors at a West Point, Miss., high school.

  • 10-year-old boy recalls terrifying attack by 7-foot shark while snorkelling with his dad: 'I thought I was going to die'

    Jackson Bartlett's dad fought off the bronze whaler sharks with a spear gun.

  • Florida police charged a man who allegedly attacked and yelled racial slurs at an Asian family

    The man, identified by law enforcement as 54-year-old Wade Anton, has been arrested and charged with a hate-crime related battery.

  • Unruly passenger on diverted Delta Air Lines flight identified as off-duty flight attendant

    "This is the captain speaking," a voice can be heard saying in footage of the incident. "We'd like all strong males to the front of the aircraft to handle a problem passenger."

  • 'School of Rock' actor Brian Falduto says he was homophobic towards himself after his role in the 2003 film

    Brian Falduto, now a life coach for the LGBTQ community, said he internalized the homophobia directed towards him after he appeared in "School of Rock."

  • Boeing Restarts Donations to Members of the So-Called ‘Sedition Caucus’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAfter briefly swearing off political donations in the wake of the Capitol riot, Boeing is now throwing cash at officials who fought to overturn the results of the 2020 election.In a recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, the defense contractor’s political action committee reported major contributions to three Republican members of Congress who voted to challenge the results of the Electoral College: Rep. Steve Scalise; Rep. Vicky Hartzler;

  • Tyrann Mathieu on Le’Veon Bell: “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success”

    Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking issue with former Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell‘s criticism of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. After former NFL cornerback Charles James posted PFT’s tweet about Bell saying he would never play for Reid again, Mathieu responded to James by indicating that Bell was the kind of player who blamed others [more]

  • Novavax: Large study finds COVID-19 shot about 90% effective

    Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. The vaccine was about 90% effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said. While demand for COVID-19 shots in the U.S. has dropped off dramatically, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical.

  • On opposite sides of Europe, US troops are practicing new ways to get to battle

    "It's just as important to be lethal in air, land, sea, space, and cyber as it is to be lethal in logistics," the top US general in Europe said this week.

  • A year ago we asked you to reimagine California after the pandemic. This is what readers say now

    Readers who shared with The Times back in May 2020 their vision of a post-pandemic California update their letters to account for everything that's happened since then.

  • The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Video Game Trailer Really Wants to Remind You of the Movies (Video)

    Great news for people who like to make references to the “you’ve captured their stunt doubles” joke from “Spaceballs,” there’s a new third-person “Guardians of the Galaxy” video game coming out later this year. And you can watch the trailer for the game from Eidos Montreal at the top of the page right now. Before you ask, this “Guardians” game isn’t connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Like last year’s “Marvel’s Avengers,” also from Square Enix and Eidos Montreal BTW, it takes place in it

  • 'Z' marks the spot: Nissan's new sports car out in Aug.

    Nissan will keep the "Z" sports car name going with the production version of the Z Proto, which will debut in August 17. Nissan USA announced the good news in its Twitter profile with a short video. "It all begins with a Z," read the caption of the video that just flashed the arrival of Nissan's seventh-generation of the Z sports car. The car will likely be named simply "Z" or 400Z, which may be the possible horsepower output of the car's twin-turbocharged V6. Just like the 370Z before it, the

  • A Fearless Boxer Infiltrates a Horrifying Sex-Trafficking Ring

    Courtesy Tribeca Film FestivalThe current WBA female super lightweight champion—and the first Native American woman to hold a major world title—boxer Kali Reis is not to be messed with in the ring, and she proves an equally formidable fighter and actor in Catch the Fair One, writer/director Josef Kubota Wladyka’s stripped-down thriller about a pugilist on a mission to rescue her sister from a sex-trafficking ring. Executive produced by Darren Aronofsky (and produced by Nomadland’s Oscar-nominate