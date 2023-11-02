Boise suspect arrested after police say he broke into 2 restaurants. He faces 5 felonies

A 49-year-old Boise man was arrested on suspicion of several felonies after police alleged he broke into two Garden City restaurants and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Garden City police said they received a report on Monday about a burglary at a restaurant located in the 4100 block of Chinden, according to a news release from the department. Police said officers Thursday responded to the 3900 block of Chinden after a burglary alarm went off at another restaurant. Police said both restaurants showed signs of forced entry.

Following Monday’s break-in, the Garden City Police Department posted a photo of the man on social media, which led them to a tip about his identity. At around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives from both the Garden City and Meridian police departments located and arrested the suspect.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of two counts of burglary, two counts of malicious injury to property and a single count of possession of a controlled substance. According to online court records, the suspect, who is being held at the Ada County Jail, hasn’t appeared in front of a judge yet on the charges.