Boise will get ‘a taste of fall’ as cold fronts send temperatures plummeting this week

After another hot weekend, Boise will see “a taste of fall” with cooler temperatures for several days, according to the National Weather Service’s Boise office.

Les Colin, an NWS meteorologist, said in a phone interview that temperatures will begin to fall slightly Monday evening as a cold front reaches the Treasure Valley. A second cold front will follow Tuesday, pushing temperatures even lower.

The forecast high for Tuesday is 77 degrees, Colin said — a departure from the average mid-August temperature of 90 degrees and a reprieve from heat that hovered around the triple digits over the weekend.

“We haven’t had a high temperature that cool since June 10,” Colin said.

The cool stretch will last several days before temperatures once again begin to rise by next weekend. Colin said temperatures should stay around 90 degrees at that time.

“It’s the first of the really cool (fall) air masses coming in,” Colin said. “But that doesn’t mean it’s the last of the summer heat.”

The cold front is also expected to move out wildfire smoke that settled into the Treasure Valley this weekend. The pollution came from fires around the region, including in North Idaho, Oregon, California and British Columbia, according to officials with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. On Sunday, air quality reached the “unhealthy” category in Boise.

Colin said as much as 80% of the smoke could be gone by Tuesday, with the cold front arriving that day further upgrading Boise’s air quality.