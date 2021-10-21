Boise Trump fan gets probation after pointing gun at kids near Caldwell haunted house

Jacob Scholl
2 min read
An Idaho man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to pointing a gun at juveniles at a Caldwell haunted house last year over an argument over then-President Donald Trump.

Joshua Lockner, a Boise resident, was issued a withheld judgment and sentenced on Oct. 14 to four years of supervised probation, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated assault in August.

A withheld judgment means that if Lockner violates the terms of his probation, he would face another sentencing hearing and could face time behind bars.

Lockner had a six-month jail term suspended during the hearing last week, though court documents show the jail time could be imposed if he violates his probation. He was given credit for the five days he’s previously served in jail.

A Canyon County judge also ordered Lockner complete 100 hours of community service. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine plus $245.50 in court costs. He was also ordered not to consume alcohol while he is on probation.

The Boise resident was arrested on Oct. 9, 2020, after police were sent to The Haunted World in Caldwell over reports of a man pointing a gun at others.

Canyon County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and later spoke with Lockner. In a probable cause affidavit, deputies noted they could smell alcohol on his breath, and Lockner later admitted that he was drinking before arriving at the haunted house.

Lockner told deputies that “two Black juveniles threatened to hurt his wife and aggressed him” because he was wearing a T-shirt in support of Trump, according to the affidavit.

One witness told police that Lockner walked onto a bus and yelled “Trump 2020,” before someone on the bus responded by saying, “f*** Trump.” Lockner and the juveniles then started arguing, leading to Lockner pulling out a handgun and waving it around while telling people to calm down.

Witnesses provided deputies with videos of the encounter, which showed him telling people on the bus to calm down. One person responded by saying, “you’re the one with the gun,” according to the affidavit.

Lockner was booked in the Canyon County jail and was released after he posted a $25,000 surety bond. That bond amount was exonerated after his sentencing hearing last week.

Lockner’s four years of supervised probation began Oct. 13.

