Boise Trump supporter who pointed gun at teens at Caldwell haunted house pleads guilty

A Boise man who was arrested after allegedly pointing a handgun at juveniles at a Caldwell haunted house — all because of an argument over then-President Donald Trump — has pleaded guilty.

Joshua Lockner, 38, signed off on an agreement on Aug. 3 that included his guilty plea to one felony count of aggravated assault, according to online court records. Lockner was originally charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Lockner was arrested on Oct. 9 shortly after police were sent to The Haunted World in Caldwell after hearing reports of a man pulling out a gun and pointing it at someone, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.

Deputies with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office spoke with Lockner after arriving on scene, and they noted that they could smell alcohol on his breath. Lockner later admitted that he was drinking before arriving at the haunted house. Lockner told police that several juveniles were yelling at him while on a bus because he was wearing a T-shirt in support of Trump.

Lockner told police that “two Black juveniles threatened to hurt his wife and aggressed him,” according to the affidavit. Lockner then pulled out his handgun and told those on the bus to calm down and to stop recording him on their phones.

One witness told police that Lockner walked on the bus and yelled “Trump 2020,” before someone on the bus responded by saying, “f*** Trump.” Lockner, who one witness said was slurring his words, and the juveniles began yelling back and forth, according to witness statements.

Ultimately, witnesses told police that Lockner pulled out his handgun and began waving it around while telling people to calm down.

Witnesses provided investigating deputies with a video of the incident, which deputies detailed in the affidavit. The video showed Lockner telling people to calm down before someone on the bus said, “you’re the one with the gun.” Lockner responded by saying, “you’re god ---- right.”

Lockner was booked into the Canyon County jail before he posted a $25,000 surety bond and was released. Court records show that Lockner has prior arrests and convictions on charges of driving under the influence and disturbing the peace.

An aggravated assault conviction carries a maximum potential punishment of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. Lockner’s next court appearance will be for his sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 13 in a Canyon County courtroom.