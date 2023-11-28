Boise woman dies after early morning crash along Bogus Basin Road. She was 32

A Tuesday morning crash along Bogus Basin Road left a Boise woman dead.

Idaho State Police is investigating the collision, which occurred near milepost 13 in Ada County, after troopers located an unconscious woman around 5 a.m. in a 2007 Nissan Altima, according to a news release from the agency. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

State police said the woman was taken to a local hospital where she died. She was 32.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the woman’s name, the manner and cause of her death, the release said. State police and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.