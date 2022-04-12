Boise woman found guilty of first-degree murder in shooting death. Sentencing in July

After an eight-day trial, a Boise woman was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder for an October 2020 shooting left a 52-year-old man dead.

A 12-person jury convicted Josina Regan, 46, of murder and five other felonies: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to possess a controlled substance, conspiracy to grand theft and preparing false evidence, according to court records and a news release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office.

Regan was also convicted of three misdemeanors.

John Baker, of Boise, was shot three times and killed on Oct. 22, 2020, according to previous reports. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his death, Regan prepared false evidence by editing cellphone data, and also stole items from Baker’s residence, the news release said.

“Thank you to the jury for their time and attention to this case,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts in the release. “Thank you also to the Boise Police detectives for their hard work on this investigation.”

As of Tuesday, Regan was at the Ada County Jail on a bond exceeding $1 million, according to Ada County Sheriff’s Office online records.

Regan is expected to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. July 11 at the Ada County Courthouse, according to court records. She will remain in custody until sentencing.