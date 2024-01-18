Boise women had underwear, IDs and guns taken from homes. Here’s where police found items

Boise police identified a man suspected of targeting young women’s homes and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Between August and October, Boise police investigated five incidents in which Boise women were stalked and their homes burglarized, some through forced entry, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Items stolen included a firearm, debit and credit cards, personal identification and underwear, according to police.

On Thursday, law enforcement said they suspect Jacob Smart, 38, committed these crimes. They have issued a $500,000 nationwide extraditable warrant for his arrest.

Law enforcement carried out a search warrant on Smart’s Oregon home and found IDs belonging to Boise victims, as well as stolen guns and other pieces of evidence.

“Smart is aware of his outstanding warrant and fled police during an attempt to place him under arrest for this warrant in Oregon,” the department said. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Police revealed new details about some burglaries. During one, victims were asleep in the home when the burglar entered and stole house keys. A man police believe to be Smart was later seen on surveillance footage attempting to enter the home with those keys, but the owners had already changed their locks.

In another incident, police believe Smart “moved personal items around in the home,” according to the release.

Smart is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. Police believe he traveled recently throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Law enforcement agencies ask anyone with information about Smart’s location to contact them through Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or anonymously using Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.