🌱 Boise's Crisis Standards + Roadshow Visit + Teachers' Salaries

The State of Idaho has activated crisis standards of care in areas of the state including Boise. According to the Idaho Statesman's Alex Brizee, the new guidelines have been implemented due to “severe staffing and blood shortages” caused by the highest COVID-19 cases and positive test numbers seen so far. (Idaho Statesman) Look in grandma's closet and grab that watch Uncle Joe left to you-the Antiques Roadshow is coming to Boise. CBS2 news staff write the popular show will be in Boise May 31 at the Idaho Botanical Garden. Tickets to the Antiques Roadshow are free, but they are given out in advance through a drawing. To enter for a chance to win tickets, see HERE. (Idaho News) Is there a budding Hemingway or Kipling in your home? Idaho Public Television is again hosting the Idaho PBS KIDS Writers Contest according to the Idaho Capital Sun's April Neale. Young authors and artists in kindergarten through third grade are encouraged to write and illustrate their own story and submit it by Saturday, March 19, for a chance to win prizes and have their work published online. (idahocapitalsun) You may be able to read the Boise Daily even faster. BoiseDev senior reporter Margaret Carmel reports Ada County is considering a proposal to bring broadband to rural residents and businesses at both ends of Ada county. (boisedev) The average salary for an Idaho teacher has climbed to an all-time high of $53,100 as reported by IdahoEdNews reporter Devin Bodkin. Boise's own iSucceed Virtual Charter leads the list with the highest average salary of $74,989. (idahoednews)

Today in Boise:

The Garden City Chamber will hold their monthly luncheon on Tuesday. (Noon)

A Zoom discussion regarding the Restoring the Wetxuuwíitin’ Collection: a Consideration of Collecting, Museums, and Communities will occur Tuesday. This deals with the return of Nez Perce artifacts shipped to Ohio in 1847 and not returned to the Nez Perce people until 2021. (Noon)

The Boise State University Recreation Center will hold a soccer tennis tournament on Tuesday. (5 pm)

Join Golden Eagle Audubon Society on the 4th Tuesday each month for a monthly program. Each month a new guest presenter will share their expertise on a topic related to our work. This month will feature Lucian Davis discussing eBird. (7 pm)

Borah High School will travel to Capital High School for a girls' varsity basketball game Tuesday evening. (7:30 pm)

Boise Fact of the Day:

In 2004, a St. Paul, MN viewer brought a family heirloom to Antiques Roadshow, a gold pocket watch that had originally belonged to his grandfather in 1914. The watch, made by the Swiss company Patek Philippe, had many complicated features and included the original box and warranty and several extra parts. The watch had been appraised in the past for about $6,000, so the owner was shocked to hear it valued at $250,000. Two years later, the watch sold at Sotheby's for even more: $1,541,212. The show updated its valuation accordingly. According to Entertainment Weekly, it's the most valuable item ever on the show.



From my notebook:

Boise Weekly: "There’s another rally today put on by a group of the unhoused community and Boise Mutual Aid. Members claim the Idaho State Police told them they will be evicted from the premises sometime Sunday." (Instagram)

US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "It's a double feature type of evening at Sun Valley! Check out the gorgeous sunlit lenticular clouds above the mountains before the valley fog settles into the surface inversion. #idwx #sunvalley #weather" (Facebook)

Boise State University: "In the fall of 2019, Boise State President Marlene Tromp set a challenge for the university: Find new ways to serve rural Idaho. “Idaho, as most states, has a significant rural population." (Instagram)

Boise Weekly: "Minerva’s Breakdown: Advice for those on the verge — Somewhere in the MiddleLink in bio" (Instagram)

Boise Art Museum: "BAM invites artists to apply to participate in Art in the Park 2022. Visit the link below for more information about this event, the Art in the Park artist prospectus, and the online application." (Instagram)

