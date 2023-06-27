Boisterous drunk groper’s defence branded ‘Boris Johnsonesque’ by judge

Court case

A judge has branded a man’s defence of drunkeness to a sexual assault as “Boris Johnsonesque.”

Crown court judge Jane Rowley made the comment as she sentenced Michael Swain, a 35-year-old IT specialist, for groping a young female’s buttocks during his City technology company’s bonding night out in central London.

Swain told police it was down to “drunken boisterousness” and spent nearly four years denying that he had sexually assaulted the trainee, until changing his plea after two hours of damning evidence.

“It is almost a Boris Johnsonesque defence. We are loaded with money. It’s just a bit of slap and tickle,” said Judge Rowley, as she sentenced him to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £2,500 costs. She also ordered him to pay £500 to the victim.

“It’s a man’s world, isn’t it?” added the judge. “It is sad that he is still in denial. He still says it was not a sex assault, not sexually motivated. Men like him don’t appreciate the gravement.”

‘Comparison clearly ridiculous’

Allies of Mr Johnson, however, criticised the judge’s decision to bring his name into the case.

“These political comments are clearly unacceptable from an independent member of the judiciary,” said an MP ally of the former prime minister.

“Moreover, this comparison is clearly ridiculous. It would surely be prudent if these comments were simply withdrawn.”

The assault took place on Sept 13 2019, when Swain’s Moorgate firm funded a free bar at crazy golf venue Swingers, in the heart of the Square Mile, where he drank heavily along with his colleagues.

They continued drinking at the nearby Slug and Lettuce pub where he came up behind the trainee, put his hand between her legs and groped her – having done the same to another woman’s buttocks earlier.

The following Monday, she reported Swain to bosses of the firm that had a beer tap installed in the office. He remained with the company on a final warning after apologising during disciplinary proceedings, but she was so upset she resigned.

Catherine Donnelly, prosecuting, told the court: “There had been daytime drinks and they went to crazy golf. He had been out drinking the night before at a casino, where he won £6,000.

“They were all drinking, including the complainant and Mr Swain asked a female colleague, referring to the victim: ‘Can I touch her inappropriately?’ while playing crazy golf. He told the complainant: ‘I can’t touch you inappropriately,’ and the two women put it down to him being drunk.

“Fifteen work colleagues went to the Slug and Lettuce and the complainant saw Mr Swain grab another woman’s bottom and half an hour later felt someone grab her bottom and a hand between her legs.

“She was in shock and said: ‘He’s just grabbed my bum,’ and Mr Swain said: ’Sorry, I’ve f—-d up.’

“During the company’s disciplinary proceedings, Mr Swain wrote her a letter of apology, claiming he had no memory of the event and was ‘shocked and upset’ with what he had been told.”

When later questioned by police, Swain told officers: “If I touched her bum, it was due to drunken boisterousness.”

‘Foolish to defend the undefendable’

In her victim impact statement, the woman said she had abandoned her career plans in London.

“I don’t think Mr Swain has any idea of the consequences of his actions and the impact it has had on my life,” she said.

Judge Rowley said: “There are aggravating factors here. He has a previous conviction for failing to provide police a specimen when stopped driving and people like that see themselves above the law and I see a link.

“This defendant arrogantly pleaded not guilty in the face of so many witnesses who saw what he did and that arrogant way of thinking has carried over.

“The arrogance of the man, he had the choice of a police caution and he turned it down. He was a foolish man not to take that caution and it is going to cost him a lot.

“The taxpayer should not pay a penny towards this man’s foolishness of trying to defend the undefendable.”

