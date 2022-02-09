BOJ Board Member Sets Higher Bar for Rate Hike Amid Chatter

(Bloomberg) -- A Bank of Japan board member who used to be a manufacturing executive says growth in the country’s perennially sluggish wages is needed before any rate hikes, a condition that could be even harder to meet than the bank’s 2% inflation target.

“A rate hike before wage growth would eat up resources that businesses could use to increase wages. That’s the wrong order,” board member Toyoaki Nakamura, told reporters Wednesday. “We will continue with monetary easing persistently until wage growth becomes sustainable.”

The comments by the former Hitachi Ltd. executive came as Japanese yields rose closer to the BOJ’s upper limit, with traders betting that the bank could eventually be forced to take steps toward normalizing policy amid a global wave of tightening.

BOJ’s Kuroda Faces Tough Task to Persuade Markets He Won’t Pivot

Nakamura’s boss, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, has been struggling to quash speculation that a policy pivot is on the horizon, insisting no tweaks are in the offing given the continued weakness in Japanese price growth.

While Nakamura isn’t known as a leading voice on the BOJ board, his comments suggest he sees an even higher hurdle.

Many analysts see climbing oil costs and temporary factors causing Japan’s inflation to touch the BOJ 2% price goal this year, a fact that has fueled market speculation for some unwinding of stimulus. But few are expecting the 3% wage growth that Kuroda has said is needed for sustainable inflation.

Japan’s Latest Move to Rejig Capitalism Focuses on Wages

Nakamura’s insistence on pay gains for workers also aligns with the objectives of Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who came to power calling on businesses to raise wages so prosperity could be more widely shared.

    The surprise split vote behind the Bank of England's interest rate hike last week, which was too small for almost half its officials, threatens to obscure the British central bank's intentions and potentially hurt the economy. Some BoE watchers say emerging evidence of division among policymakers over how to respond to inflation could sow confusion about its reaction function - the way investors and the public can expect a central bank to respond to economic developments. The BoE has already been accused of mixed messaging after wrong-footing investors who expected a rate hike in November, then raising borrowing costs in December.