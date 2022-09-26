BOJ Boosts Regular Bond Buying Operation as Yield Nears Ceiling

Masaki Kondo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan boosted its bond purchase amounts at its regular operation on Monday, as the benchmark yield rebounded toward the upper end of the central bank’s tolerated trading range.

The central bank will buy 550 billion yen ($3.8 billion) of five-to-10-year notes, up from the 500 billion yen originally planned. Purchase amounts for one-to-three and three-to-five year debt were left unchanged at 475 billion yen each. The BOJ will also conduct a regular operation that offers to buy an unlimited quantity of 10-year notes at a fixed yield of 0.25%, its yield-curve control policy cap.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 1 1/2 basis points to 0.245%, close to the BOJ’s 0.25% ceiling.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s insistence on a prolonged accommodative policy, while the US and other developed market peers tighten, has widened yield differentials between Japan and other major economies -- weakening the yen below its 145-per-dollar psychological threshold. The yen’s continuing plunge prompted the government on Thursday last week to intervene and prop up the currency for the first time since 1998.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

