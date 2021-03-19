BOJ Carves Out More Policy Flexibility After Three-Month Review

1 / 2

BOJ Carves Out More Policy Flexibility After Three-Month Review

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan carved out more flexibility for its stimulus tools following a review to shore up its policy framework for a long-haul fight to stoke inflation.

The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields, scrapped a buying target for stock funds and said it would offer lending incentives if it cuts rates at the end of a policy review.

While the currency and bond markets largely took the moves in stride, the BOJ’s decision to focus only on exchange-traded funds on the TOPIX index drove down shares on the Nikkei 225.

With Friday’s policy tweaks, Kuroda tried to balance the need to build more support for his stimulus over the longer term while avoiding the impression that he’s backpedaling on his easing measures.

His job hasn’t been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus. The European Central Bank last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.

“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former BOJ official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”

While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the bank said the band around its 10-year bond yield target was around 0.25% either side of zero, according to a statement Friday. Until now the range had been assumed to be around 0.2% based on comments from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The move is likely aimed at generating more movement in Japan’s low volatility bond market as the BOJ tries to address some of the adverse effects of its stimulus and stem criticism of its policies.

The BOJ also ditched its 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of 12 trillion yen so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse.

The bank also said it would offer lending incentives if it lowered its target rates. The move is aimed at changing the perception it cannot lower its negative rate due to the impact it would have on struggling regional banks.

The BOJ’s scope for ultimately ekeing out Friday’s changes owes much to a recent weakening of the yen, as recent jumps in U.S. Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching the 109 mark against the dollar compared with a much stronger 102.7 at the start of the year.

A weaker yen helps boost the profits of Japan’s exporters while generating some upward pressure on prices via more expensive imports. The growing rate difference also supports Kuroda’s claim that the BOJ’s yield curve control approach can still provide powerful stimulus and only needs a touch more flexibility rather than an overhaul.

“The BOJ couldn’t really hope for much better timing,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute ahead of Friday’s decision. “The yen isn’t gonna break through the symbolic 100 mark against the dollar, even if the result of the review is seen as backtracking from stimulus.”

While the pandemic unleashed a huge wave of central bank and government support for economies, businesses and households, it caught the BOJ already at full stretch after years of stimulus to ignite price growth. The pile of assets accumulated by the BOJ in its inflation fight was already bigger than the world’s third-largest economy when Covid-19 struck.

The urgency for the BOJ to create extra breathing space to run stimulus for longer became more apparent at the end of last year as prices fell at the fastest pace in a decade and the bank became the largest holder of Japanese stocks as well as bonds. Extra flexibility created now could also make an eventual tilt toward the exit door from easy money a fraction easier.

That still looks a long way off. A report earlier Friday showed prices fell for a seventh consecutive month in February, albeit at a slower pace, underscoring the likelihood that the BOJ is locked into a long fight against weak inflation. Kuroda himself has said he doesn’t expect price growth to hit a stable 2% before 2024 in contrast to concerns of overheating prices emerging elsewhere in the world.

(Adds economist comment, market reaction, more details from release)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. green energy push sets global edible oils alight, raises food inflation fears

    U.S. President Joe Biden's green fuel push using edible oils is helping drive up vegetable oil prices that are already near record highs, hitting key cost-sensitive consumers in India and Africa and stoking global food inflation fears. The United Nations' vegetable oils price index has rallied 70% since last June to nine-year highs after labour shortages at Asian palm plantations and bad weather in key sunflower, rapeseed and soybean hubs pinched edible oil output and cut inventories to 10-year lows. The run-up in edible oil prices has helped fuel a rise in the UN's broader food price index to its highest since 2014, stinging consumers in developing countries and posing a challenge to policymakers trying to spur economic growth.

  • China Ramps Up Farm Imports to Cover Domestic Food Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of farm commodities, ramped up purchases in the first two months of this year to plug growing local shortages and to keep food prices under control.The country shipped in almost 5 million tons of corn in January and February, more than five times the amount unloaded a year earlier, according to customs Thursday. That included an all-time monthly high of 3 million tons in January.China has been scooping up record amounts of corn and soybeans from overseas to feed the world’s largest hog herd, which is recovering from African swine fever. The country faces shortages of farm commodities because of a lack of productive farmland and increasing demand from a more affluent population, and is trying to boost yields and reduce wastage.Asia’s largest economy bought almost six million tons of U.S. corn in one week earlier this year, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales totaling more than 3 million tons this week. The USDA expects the nation’s imports of the feed grain to more than triple to 24 million tons this marketing year.China Feb. Corn Imports 1.78M Tons, +556.6% Y/yChina Jan. Corn Imports 3.01M Tons, +356% Y/yAmong other highlights for the first two months:Wheat imports more than tripled to 2.5 million tons, including 1.5 million tons in January, the most for one month in at least 20 yearsBeef shipments climbed 34% to 400,000 tons, including an all-time monthly high of 240,000 tons in JanuaryPork imports rose 26% to 700,000 tons in the first two monthsSorghum shipments more than quadrupled to 1.4 million tons, with the January total of 690,000 tons the most for a month since 2017Sugar imports more than tripled to about 1 million tons in the first two monthsCotton shipments in January at 400,000 tons were the highest monthly total since 2013 amid a recovery in the textile industry(Updates to add chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICC probe, more deaths reported after protests

    Military and police have used increasingly violent tactics to suppress demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi but that has not put off the protests, with crowds out again in several towns on Friday. The total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said, noting another death in the commercial hub of Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago on Thursday.

  • Blinken says U.S. weighs pressure, diplomacy on North Korea over denuclearisation and rights abuses

    Both pressure and diplomatic options are on the table for dealing with North Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday, hours after a senior North Korean diplomat rejected any talks until Washington changed its policies. Blinken told a joint briefing with South Korean officials in Seoul that the administration of President Joe Biden would complete its review of North Korea policy in the next few weeks in close consultation with its allies. "President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close cooperation and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with Japan and with other key partners, including resuming pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy," Blinken said.

  • Meet Thailand's coronavirus-sniffing canines

    These dogs can sniff out coronaviruswith an accuracy rate of nearly 95%Researchers at Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University selected six Labrador retrieversand trained them to identify virus samplesCourtesy: Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltdtaken from the sweat of infected patientsLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) THAILAND'S CORONAVIRUS SNIFFER DOG PROJECT LEADER, PROFESSOR KAYWALEE CHATDARONG, SAYING: "The dogs take only one to two seconds to detect the virus per sample. Once they detect a patient, they will sit down. This takes only one to two seconds. Within one minute, they can manage to go through 60 samples."They’re even capable of detecting the virus in asymptomatic peopleResearchers say the dogs could replace traditional testing methods"The next step is putting them out in the field. The Chevron company is now planning to put the dogs up to a real test to screen their employees. In the future, when we send them to airports or piers where there is an influx of commuters, they will be much faster and more precise in detecting the virus than temperature checks."

  • 5G auction to boost mobile speed and coverage

    The airwaves sell-off raised £1.3bn for the UK government.

  • Top Turkish prosecutor files case to close pro-Kurdish HDP

    A top Turkish prosecutor filed a case with the constitutional court on Wednesday demanding the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), in the culmination of a years-long clampdown on parliament's third largest party. Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties which it regards as a threat and has in the past banned a series of other pro-Kurdish parties. The HDP had recently come under intensified pressure, with nationalist allies of President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party (AKP) calling for it to be banned over alleged ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group.

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • 10 unbelievable Grammys records, from the youngest winner to the most-awarded artists of all time

    Beyoncé became the female artist with the most Grammys - 28! - in 2021. Here are nine other unbelievable records in Grammy history.

  • Woman who led rally ahead of Capitol insurrection hosting new major summit featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Four-day event hosted by woman who peddled conspiracies about the 2020 race will focus in part on ‘election integrity’

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump Wax Figure Getting Punched Out

    ABCIn lieu of going after Don Jr. for getting all QAnon-y and accusing President Biden of “sniffing” children or taking shots at Donald Trump’s rather ashy and paunchy post-presidential look, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated a chunk of his Thursday night monologue to a rather funny story involving the former president, who has been busy hiding out at his Florida country club Mar-a-Lago and participating in charity grifts since leaving office in disgrace following a deadly outbreak he did little to curb and the insurrectionist coup he helped incite.According to the San Antonio Express-News, Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks, a wax museum-offshoot of Madame Tussaud’s in San Antonio, Texas, was forced to remove its rendering of Donald Trump because visitors would repeatedly punch it.“Here’s a fun story involving our previous president. A place called Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to remove its sculpture of Donald Trump because people kept punching it in the face. Every day, someone would punch the wax figure in the face,” said a smiling Kimmel.As the Express-News reported, guests “punched and scratched the figure, inflicting so much damage that management had it pulled from public view, said Clay Stewart, regional manager for Ripley Entertainment, which owns the wax museum.”“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart told the publication.Trevor Noah Denounces ‘Racist’ Massage Parlor Shooting in Powerful SpeechOf course, it struck Kimmel as odd that Trump’s was the figure being vandalized so aggressively given that his wax figure was situated between two dictators: Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un.“This should tell you something—look at the other two guys he’s posed with: Putin and Kim Jong-un. And the one getting punched in the face every day? Trump!” cracked Kimmel. “It’s our own guy. And what a likeness… why he has Heather Locklear’s hair, I don’t know.” “Anyway, because of all the violent attacks, they had to take the statue down,” he added. “That’s a shame. Why not just fill it with candy and give everyone a bag?”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Dangerous work of art’ discovered by Illinois firefighters in woods. What is it?

    A firefighter discovered this “dangerous work of art” after returning to the scene of an emergency.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.