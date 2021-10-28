BOJ cuts growth, price forecasts; keeps policy steady

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a mobile phone in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and slashed this year's inflation forecast in a sign that it has no intention any time soon of following other central banks in preparing an exit from crisis-mode policies.

The nine-member board also cut this year's growth forecast but maintained its assessment that the world's third-largest economy was headed for a moderate recovery.

"Japan's economy remains in a severe state but is recovering as a trend," the BOJ said in a quarterly report on the economic and price outlook.

"Exports and output are weakening due to the impact of supply constraints, but continue to increase as a trend," it said.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year government bond yields around 0%.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid Hit at Least 59,000 Meat Workers in Early Pandemic, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 59,000 meatpacking workers contracted the coronavirus in the first year of the pandemic as the virus rapidly spread in plants’ cramped conditions, according to internal documents from five major meat conglomerates obtained by a U.S. House subcommittee investigating the coronavirus response.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Ove

  • Australian supermarkets form 'task force' to tackle pallet shortage

    Australia's two largest supermarket operators have formed a "task force" to solve a shortage of delivery pallets, the No. 2 grocery chain said on Thursday, the strongest sign of the sector's exposure to supply chain problems gripping the world. Coles Group Ltd CEO Steven Cain said the company and larger rival Woolworths Group Ltd had joined industry body the Australian Food and Grocery Council (AFGC) to address a shortage of the wooden crates, linked to a lack of raw material and extended lockdowns. Meanwhile, the cities of Sydney and Melbourne, home to 40% of Australia's 25 million people, have been in months-long lockdowns, causing freight stoppages.

  • Markets Face an Even Bigger Inflation Test Next Year, Janus Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Forget the goods supply-chain crisis threatening global risk assets: the real test comes next year when a service-sector boom drives labor costs higher and pressures central banks to tighten policy more decisively. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThat’s the view of Paul O’Connor, head of multi-asset with Janus Henderson Inv

  • Ex-Banker to Turn Billionaire Startup CEO in Nykaa IPO (Repeat)

    (Bloomberg) -- (This story was originally published on Aug. 3, 2021. Bloomberg News is republishing our interview with Falguni Nayar as Nykaa’s IPO opens for public subscription following blockbuster demand from anchor investors)Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaFor years, Falguni Nayar guided the founders of Indian companies through roadsh

  • Letters to the Editor: No, California, we don't need to cancel In-N-Out

    The questionable right-wing politics of In-N-Out's owners don't make the burger chain's devotees delusional.

  • Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

    Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17, elevating the software maker's market capitalization to $2.426 trillion, just short of Apple's $2.461 trillion valuation, according to Refinitiv data. Apple's shares dipped 0.3% ahead of its report due after the bell on Thursday, with investors focused on how the global supply-chain crisis is challenging the company's ability to meet demand for its iPhones. Microsoft's stock has rallied 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales.

  • Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin describes sexual assault by US senator

    Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • Thinking of Retiring Abroad? You Won’t Be Able To Collect Social Security in These Countries

    For many people, the land of opportunity can become a bit less appealing beyond the working years. Perhaps you yearn for the tropical beaches of Costa Rica. Or maybe you want to take advantage of free...

  • It's All About Spending, Stupid. The Dems Blew Their Moment by Obsessing Over Taxes

    After months of false starts and internal divisions, it appears that President Biden and Congressional Democrats are on the verge of agreeing to a spending package to address climate change, childcare, housing, paid family leave and to lower drug costs. The number currently being bandied about is somewhat less than $2 trillion, but what has changed notably is that the original, ambitious plans to pay for that spending with a range of higher taxes on individuals and corporations have been pared back considerably in the face of opposition from Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Substantial increases in corporate taxes, capital gains taxes and income taxes also may fall by the wayside.

  • ‘This is screwed up’: The proposed IRS bank-account reporting rule is revised, but Manchin still doesn’t like it

    The Biden administration has already scaled back its controversial idea to have banks tell the Internal Revenue Service about the cash-flow information of certain customer accounts in its bid to make sure rich people are paying their full tax bill.

  • Democrats retreat on spending after failing to get votes for huge tax hikes

    President Joe Biden and progressive Democrats have failed to get the votes for a proposed major overhaul of the tax code and are now being forced to cut the size and scope of their planned infrastructure and social welfare legislative package as well.

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.

  • Democrats Are Considering Several Significant Tax Hikes. Here’s the List.

    Democrats are brainstorming new tax proposals after original plans ran into resistance from Sens. One recent idea is a 15% minimum tax rate on the income of corporations that make $1 billion or more annually for three straight years. Taxes are likely to go up.

  • Fox News's 'Craziest Trump Lie Yet' Revealed In 'Late Show' Segment

    Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.

  • On the billionaire's tax, Joe Manchin says he doesn't like 'targeting different people' and that the ultrawealthy have 'contributed to society, created a lot of jobs'

    "I'm supporting basically that everyone should pay their fair share," Manchin said, allowing wiggle room. He represents a state with no billionaires.

  • Tom Cotton swipes at Garland: ‘Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court’

    In a tense exchange Wednesday at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Tom Cotton told Attorney General Merrick Garland, “Thank God you are not on the Supreme Court.”

  • Capitol-riot defendant calls for Trump to be 'ostracized from any political future' and says January 6 was a 'disgrace'

    A judge barred Thomas Sibick, who is accused of assaulting a police officer, from using social media or watching any political programs on TV.

  • North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Report

    North Korea is telling its hungry citizens to be prepared to eat less for a few years.