BOJ Deputy Wakatabe Indicates No Policy Change Next Month

Toru Fujioka
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe signaled there will be no policy change next month shortly before the end of his term, in comments that may dampen market speculation over early policy adjustments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Wakatabe’s comments come after the BOJ’s surprise December decision to widen the range of its yield curve control target. That move has continued to fuel speculation that steps toward normalization may come sooner rather than later.

“The modification was done with the aim of enhancing the sustainability of monetary easing under yield curve control,” Watakabe said in a speech Thursday in Shizuoka, central Japan. “The bank’s commitment to continuing with monetary easing has not changed at all.”

His remarks echo Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s repeated messages that the bank must continue with easing in order to achieve stable inflation that’s backed by stronger wage growth. Together their comments signal there will be no pivot at their last policy meeting between March 9-10, right before a new leadership is set to take the BOJ’s helm.

Wakatabe will end his five-year term on March 19, a few weeks before Kuroda is set to conclude his decade-long stint on April 8.

Given his track record Kuroda could still surprise BOJ watchers. December’s doubling of the yield band came despite his saying in the past that the move would be equivalent to a rate hike and harmful for the economy.

With that abrupt turn-around fresh in their minds, market players are likely to remain on high alert over whether the governor leaves with a unexpected parting shot at the final meeting of his tenure.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BOJ's deputy governor warns against watering down inflation target

    SHIZUOKA, Japan (Reuters) -Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe on Thursday warned against watering down the bank's 2% inflation target, saying that doing so would undermine the effects of its ultra-loose monetary policy. The remark came in the wake of a proposal by a panel of academic and business executives to make the inflation target a long-term goal, rather than one that must be met quickly, so that the BOJ can more flexibly raise interest rates. Wakatabe, a vocal proponent of aggressive monetary easing, said watering down the inflation target risked making the objective of the BOJ's monetary policy too vague.

  • Dynatrace Stock Spikes on Solid Earnings. Its Software Is Shifting ‘From Optional to Mandatory,’ CEO Says.

    The company posted better-than-forecast results for the December quarter, and its March quarter guidance topped estimates.

  • Morgan Stanley Makes Historic ETF Comeback With Six New Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Three decades after helping give birth to the ETF industry, Morgan Stanley is officially back in the game in what could be a milestone moment for the investing world.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified Documents8,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Adani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowStocks Rally as Powell Sees Progress on Inflation: Mark

  • Wall St rallies as Fed's Powell nods to easing inflation after rate hike

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease, in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. central bank. Wall Street's major indexes had lost ground immediately after the Fed announced its rate hike decision. But the indexes bounced off their lows and kept gaining ground soon after Powell started speaking to reporters with the S&P ending up 1% and the Nasdaq adding 2%.

  • Exclusive-Indian market regulator examining Adani share rout, source says

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India's market regulator is examining a recent crash in shares of Adani Group and looking into any possible irregularities in a share sale by its flagship company, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) examination comes on a day when Adani Group shares plunged, extending losses in seven listed companies to $86 billion in the wake of a U.S. short-seller report. Spokespeople for Adani Group and SEBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Moody's unit monitoring impact on its rated portfolio in Adani Group

    Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA on Wednesday said it was monitoring the impact of recent developments on its rated portfolio in Indian conglomerate Adani Group, whose stocks have plunged after a report by a U.S. short-seller. Listed companies of the conglomerate founded by tycoon Gautam Adani have lost $86 billion since last week after Hindenburg Research accused the group of using tax havens and flagged concerns on high debt levels. Adani Group has denied the allegations.

  • Is the U.S. economy really heading for a recession? Here's what economists think

    There's good news about the U.S. economy right now: Despite a wave of high-profile layoffs, especially among tech companies, most workers are still employed.

  • Dollar plunges as Fed says disinflation now in play

    The dollar tumbled on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation, giving markets a confidence boost that the end of its rate-hike campaign is near. Investors took a dovish cue from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Wednesday that "the disinflationary process has started" in the world's largest economy, although he also signalled that interest rates would continue rising and that cuts were not in the offing. The Fed's statement on Wednesday, which came after the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting where policymakers agreed to raise rates by 25 basis points, marked the central bank's first explicit acknowledgment of slowing inflation.

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Is There a Long-Term Case for Crypto? With These 3 Coins, the Answer Is a Resounding Yes

    While crypto remains a volatile and risky asset class, these three coins could make for attractive long-term investments.

  • How Millennials Are Earning Passive Income

    There is a specific reason why millennials are focusing on making passive income -- and the answer isn't simply to earn more money. According to a September 2022 feature in The New York Times, many...

  • Bear market unlike anything I’ve seen since starting on the Street in 1980, says short selling legend Jim Chanos

    The market will not be able to overcome rising interest rates and waning corporate profitability, notable short seller Jim Chanos told CNBC on Monday.

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a U-turn on metaverse spending as Reality Labs is hit with a new 'efficiency' mantra

    Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to be leaner as his metaverse division Reality Labs lost more than $13 billion in 2022.

  • Alleged Usain Bolt Fraudster Asked Him for Loan to Repay Victims

    (Bloomberg) -- The Jamaican financial firm at the center of an embezzlement scandal that ensnared Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt placed the blame on a single employee, who the company alleges also defrauded 39 other clients and even sought a loan from Bolt’s management team to help cover up her scheme.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000National Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Class

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Regain Control Of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange

    Beleaguered crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried tried to stop bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. in November to transfer assets from his crypto exchange to foreign regulators. According to federal prosecutors, Bankman-Fried expected lenient treatment from foreign regulators, eventually allowing him to regain control of FTX. Last month, the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office charged Mr. Bankman-Fried for stealing billions of dollars from FTX customers and misleading investors. Earlier thi

  • A Japan Shock Could Soon Hit Global Markets

    A reversal in Japanese monetary policy would likely have major implications at a time when other central banks are withdrawing liquidity.

  • The S&P 500 Could Be About to Do Something It Hasn't Done in Over 2 Years

    When people talk about the stock market, they often refer to the S&P 500. There are thousands of stocks in addition to the 500 companies included in the index, but the S&P does serve as a pretty good proxy for the overall market. A "golden cross" is when a short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average.

  • These 2 ‘Oversold’ Stocks Could Be Ready for a Comeback, Say Analysts

    While stocks have rallied this past January, giving a good start to 2023, there’s no doubt that last year was decidedly bearish. A receding tide pulls back all boats, and that complicates the art of successful stock picking. The key to winning in a complicated environment like this is to find stocks that may be down – but are poised for a comeback. With this in mind, we've used the TipRank database to pinpoint two stocks that the analysts believe, in their words, are 'oversold' and are primed fo

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.