Bond Traders Challenge BOJ With Biggest Futures Rout Since 2013

Chikako Mogi and Masaki Kondo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The showdown between bond traders and the Bank of Japan is rapidly escalating as the central bank struggles to convince markets that its ultra-loose monetary policy is sustainable.

Ten-year bond futures slumped by the most since 2013 on Wednesday, with traders betting that the BOJ will be forced to abandon its pledge to cap yields at 0.25%. The selloff persisted even after the BOJ ramped up its bond buying program, announcing unlimited purchases of so-called cheapest-to-deliver 10-year bonds for Thursday and Friday.

Pressure has been mounting on the BOJ as inflation climbs at home, other central banks hike borrowing costs and the yen tumbles to a 24-year low. The BOJ meets this week to decide on its so-called yield curve control policy, with economists predicting the central bank will keep its main settings on hold despite mounting downward pressure on bonds and the currency.

“It’s a challenge by foreign players to YCC or moves based on their views the BOJ will tweak policy,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo. “Tension is heightening toward Friday’s BOJ decision.”

Weak Yen, Hawkish Fed Make This One of Kuroda’s Toughest Calls

An unprecedented series of operations to buy unlimited amounts of JGBs at fixed rates didn’t stop 10-year yields exceeding the 0.25% target ceiling this week. Wednesday’s actions helped the yield slip back just below this level.

Some foreign investors see a policy shift by the BOJ as inevitable in the face of surging yields, while domestic players are more inclined to bet on Governor Haruhiko Kuroda trying to stare down the market.

BlueBay Isn’t the Only One Betting the Bank of Japan Will Break

While cash bond yields slumped following operations on Tuesday, futures kept sliding and ten-year swap rates surged above 0.50%.

JGB futures initially trimmed losses sharply but selling resumed, driving them closer to day’s low seen before the operation. Futures fell by 2.01 yen to 145.58 in Tokyo, an amount that could have triggered a trading halt had it not been just before the market closed.

The benchmark 10-year yield slipped as much as 2 basis points to 0.23% before trading at 0.25%.

“It depends on what comes out of FOMC tonight but if overseas yields keep rising, the BOJ will continue doing that it’s been doing, buying unlimited amounts for 10-year or seven-year JGBs,” said Takenobu Nakashima, chief rates strategist at Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

(Updates throughout.)

