BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

Chikako Mogi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in US Treasuries overnight spilled over into Japan’s under-pressure bond market ahead of its key central bank policy decision Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japanese bond futures recovered from deep losses Wednesday, when speculators pushed the contracts to the brink of a trading halt on concern aggressive US rate hikes will render the Bank of Japan’s super-easy policy untenable.

With the Federal Reserve meeting perceived as less hawkish than expected, traders now turn their attention to the BOJ, which has ramped up bond purchases this week in a bid to cap rising yields. Wagers on a tweak to its curve-control policy have mounted, in particular with the yen trading at a 24-year low.

“Since the sharp rise in US yields was the trigger for the attack on yield-curve control, the drop in US yields will help such trading retreat,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “Seven-10 year yields are falling sharply to be in line with the 0.25% level.”

Japan’s benchmark bond yields were little changed Thursday, while those on longer-dated maturities retreated. Treasury yields pushed higher, paring some of Wednesday’s steep declines.

Bets the Bank of Japan Will Break Are Popping Up Across Markets

While expectations are that the central bank will stick with all its main policy settings when it finishes a two-day meeting Friday, the BOJ risks reigniting pressure on yields, accelerating the slide in the yen and exacerbating public angst over rising prices.

Foreign funds have ramped up their selling of Japanese bonds. In the week to June 10, they sold 1.1 trillion yen ($8.2 billion) worth -- the largest since April, according to the latest data from Japan’s finance ministry.

Ten-year yen swap rates -- which are popular with international funds -- have surged, breaking their close relationship with domestically driven yields. At close to 0.50%, the former have pushed well past the central bank’s 0.25% “line in the sand” for benchmark bonds, suggesting overseas traders believe higher yields and a policy change in Japan are inevitable.

“We think that JGB selling will intensify as more and more market participants are getting involved in shorting Japan’s longer dated bonds,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte in Singapore. “So nothing has really changed in terms of pressures on Kuroda.”

(Adds bond moves in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore hospitality trusts seen as ripe for more take-private deals

    Deals to take private Singapore's real estate investment trusts (REITs) are expected to gain momentum as the companies reel under rising interest rates and fierce competition to buy assets, bankers and analysts said. Singapore had 44 REITs and property trusts with a combined market value of S$117 billion, according to Singapore Exchange research published in May.

  • Indonesia’s Protelindo Owner Weighing $1 Billion Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- PT Sarana Menara Nusantara is considering selling a minority stake in its telecommunication tower unit PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia and is seeking as much as $1 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and E

  • Cathay on Hiring Push as Hong Kong Still Wrestles With Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. is planning to recruit 4,000 staff between now and the end of 2023 to replenish its severely depleted workforce and gear up for an anticipated recovery in air travel as Hong Kong rebuilds itself as an aviation hub, according to Chief Executive Officer Augustus Tang.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says

  • Life360 (ASX:360) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that...

  • WhiteBIT Launches Cryptocurrency Futures Trading

    Hong, Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - WhiteBIT, the largest European cryptocurrency exchange, has launched cryptocurrency futures trading. Registered users have the opportunity to conclude futures contracts for bitcoin. Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8497/127251_3b15ef61f42e581d_001full.jpgFutures contracts guarantee that the buyer will purchase the specified amount of assets at a specific time and at a

  • Bond Veteran Backed Last 0.75% Hike, Now Says Fed Has More to Go

    (Bloomberg) -- Matthew Gelfand is a bond market veteran who praised the last 75-basis-point increase by the Federal Reserve in November 1994. This time, he says the central bank has a way to go.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacati

  • Global port congestion, high shipping rates to last into 2023 - execs

    Global port congestion is set to continue until at least early 2023 and keep spot freight rates elevated, logistics executives said on Wednesday, urging charterers to switch to long-term contracts to manage shipping costs. "We believe the current congestions, not only the ports but also the landside infrastructure, will be there at least till Q1 2023," said Peter Sundara, head of global ocean freight product for the global logistics division at Visy Industries. While more vessels could be added to the global fleet next year, this does not mean that freight rates will drop broadly as it depends on how ship carriers allocate increased vessel capacities, he told the S&P Global Platts Bunker and Shipping Summit.

  • President Biden puts pressure on oil companies to produce more gas, fewer profits

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down how President Biden is addressing rising gas prices in the U.S. through appealing to oil companies and tapping alternative resources.

  • Japan runs biggest trade deficit in more than 8 years in May

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan ran its biggest single-month trade deficit in more than eight years in May as high commodity prices and declines in the yen swelled imports, clouding the country's economic outlook. The growing trade deficit underscores the headwinds the world's third-largest economy faces from a slide in the yen and surging costs of fuel and raw materials, on which domestic manufacturers rely for production. Imports soared 48.9% in the year to May, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, above a median market forecast for a 43.6% gain in a Reuters poll.

  • Bond Market Losses Just Beginning as Fed Sets Path to 4% Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s too soon to call an end to America’s worst bond-market collapse in at least half a century.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansTreasuries resumed losses in Asia on Thursday,

  • Oil Falls on US Fed Rate Hike and Signals of Softening Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after the Federal Reserve delivered the biggest rate increase in almost three decades and US government report showed signs of demand slipping.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-M

  • Bitcoin Rout Hits ‘Darkest’ Phase With Entire Market Underwater

    (Bloomberg) -- The bear market for Bitcoin has entered its “deepest and darkest” phase, with even long-term holders who had toughed it out until now coming under extreme pressure.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires

  • Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch

    Some market participants are now worried about the contagious risks Celsius and Three Arrows Capital may pose to the whole crypto market, if, in a worst-case scenario, the firms were to become insolvent.

  • Jim Cramer Says ‘Boring’ Stocks Will Outperform Over the Long Term; Here Are 3 Names to Consider

    It’s official: after this past Monday’s trading, the S&P 500 has joined the NASDAQ in a bear market. The index has fallen more than 21% year-to-date, not as deep a loss as the NASDAQ’s 31% but still enough to give investors indigestion. It also brings up a vital question: how to maintain the portfolio in a difficult stock environment? Enter Jim Cramer. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has never been at a loss for advice to give, and he’s come through once again. His word for sto

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Want $4,000 in Passive Income? Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks Now

    Passive income is loosely defined as income generated without active involvement. Three common sources from which investors can generate this type of income is ownership of rental property, licensing royalties, and stock dividends -- a favorite among investors such as Warren Buffett. Investing in these stocks can put investors on the right path toward achieving their financial goals and enjoying the benefits passive income brings.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • This Energy Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions

    If you are looking for a high-yield stock, Enterprise Products Partners fits the bill. And its distribution is well-protected.