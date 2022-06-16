BOJ Gets Bond-Market Breathing Room From Fed Relief Rally

(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally in US Treasuries overnight spilled over into Japan’s under-pressure bond market ahead of its key central bank policy decision Friday.

Japanese bond futures recovered from deep losses Wednesday, when speculators pushed the contracts to the brink of a trading halt on concern aggressive US rate hikes will render the Bank of Japan’s super-easy policy untenable.

With the Federal Reserve meeting perceived as less hawkish than expected, traders now turn their attention to the BOJ, which has ramped up bond purchases this week in a bid to cap rising yields. Wagers on a tweak to its curve-control policy have mounted, in particular with the yen trading at a 24-year low.

“Since the sharp rise in US yields was the trigger for the attack on yield-curve control, the drop in US yields will help such trading retreat,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “Seven-10 year yields are falling sharply to be in line with the 0.25% level.”

Japan’s benchmark bond yields were little changed Thursday, while those on longer-dated maturities retreated. Treasury yields pushed higher, paring some of Wednesday’s steep declines.

Bets the Bank of Japan Will Break Are Popping Up Across Markets

While expectations are that the central bank will stick with all its main policy settings when it finishes a two-day meeting Friday, the BOJ risks reigniting pressure on yields, accelerating the slide in the yen and exacerbating public angst over rising prices.

Foreign funds have ramped up their selling of Japanese bonds. In the week to June 10, they sold 1.1 trillion yen ($8.2 billion) worth -- the largest since April, according to the latest data from Japan’s finance ministry.

Ten-year yen swap rates -- which are popular with international funds -- have surged, breaking their close relationship with domestically driven yields. At close to 0.50%, the former have pushed well past the central bank’s 0.25% “line in the sand” for benchmark bonds, suggesting overseas traders believe higher yields and a policy change in Japan are inevitable.

“We think that JGB selling will intensify as more and more market participants are getting involved in shorting Japan’s longer dated bonds,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, strategist at Asymmetric Advisors Pte in Singapore. “So nothing has really changed in terms of pressures on Kuroda.”

