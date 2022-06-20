BOJ and govt closely coordinating on FX, Kuroda says after meeting PM

FILE PHOTO: Currency signs of Japanese Yen, Euro and the U.S. dollar are seen on a board outside a currency exchange office at Narita International airport
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker
  • Fumio Kishida
    100th~101st Prime Minister of Japan

By Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank hoped to respond appropriately on currency markets in close coordination with the government, issuing a fresh warning against recent sharp yen falls.

"I told the prime minister that recent rapid yen moves were undesirable," Kuroda told reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the prime minister's official residence.

"(Kishida) did not say anything special but I told him that it was important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals," Kuroda added.

Rapid yen weakening as seen recently will bring uncertainty to corporate business planning, he said.

"I'll fully watch currency movements carefully from now on as well and will appropriately respond to them while liaising with the government."

Kuroda said he exchanged views with the prime minister on the global economy and financial markets at the meeting, which was part of a routine gathering of the two sides.

The BOJ maintained ultra-low interest rates on Friday and vowed to defend its cap on bond yields with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara;Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK Confronts 1970s-Style Problems With Strikes and Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe UK this week will face up to surging inflation and labor strikes as well as a rising ris

  • War Derails Plan to Ditch Coal After UK Championed Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- When the COP26 climate talks concluded in November, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the world had reached a point of no return in phasing out coal. At the same time, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned Europe that Russia was amassing forces near its border.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin,

  • High inflation expectations raise stakes for Bank of Canada ahead of CPI data

    The risk of inflation becoming entrenched in Canada's economy is growing, say analysts, as surging prices for gas and other highly visible consumer items undercut efforts by the Bank of Canada to keep expectations for price increases in check. Canada's consumer price index data for May, due on Wednesday, which will include new basket weights that are unlikely to have a major impact, is expected to show inflation climbing above April's three-decade-high of 6.8%. What central banks dread is a situation in which price increases become self-fulfilling - expectations for higher prices cause people to raise wage demands and accelerate purchases, driving further price increases.

  • Textor Nearing Deal for French Football Club Lyon

    (Bloomberg) -- John Textor, the US digital entrepreneur who has a trio of global football club investments, is close to reaching an agreement to buy a significant stake in the publicly traded owner of French Ligue 1 team Lyon, according to people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off L

  • Kenya's khat producers eager to resume exports to Somalia

    As the afternoon sun starts to dip over central Kenya, the town of Maua buzzes with activity as the khat harvest arrives.

  • How billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson spend their vacations, from cruising on yachts to visiting private islands

    Summer is prime vacation time. For the super rich, like Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Eric Schmidt, travel includes yachts, and private islands.

  • Horrific details emerge about deadly ambush of El Monte police officers

    The gunman shot both officers seconds after they entered his motel room, a source said, then took one of their guns and fired at other officers.

  • Danone trims product range as shoppers balk at high prices

    French food giant Danone is cutting the variety of products it sells to retailers to cut costs, a top executive told Reuters, meaning yoghurt fans may in future miss out on the exact flavour or pot-size they're used to. Supermarkets and the makers of packaged food are struggling to combat rising costs, with products ranging from crude oil to paper packaging becoming more expensive due to a protracted pandemic-led shipping crunch and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Those factors are prompting one of the world's top food manufacturers to rethink how it sells its best-selling products which range from Activia yoghurt and Evian water.

  • Carlyle Seeks $325 Million From Gulf Domino’s Pizza Operator IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCarlyle Group is seeking to raise as much as $325 million by listing shares in the owner of the Middle East Domino’s Pizza franchise on the Saudi stock exchange.Alamar Foods set price rang

  • Easyjet cuts more flights to try to manage disruption

    LONDON (Reuters) -Low-cost airline easyJet said on Monday it was cutting more flights in the busy summer period to help manage problems including shortages of ground staff and flight caps at London Gatwick and Amsterdam. Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said the airline was sorry it had not delivered the service customers had come to expect. The airline is cutting flights now to cope with the airport caps and to make its schedule more resilient, reducing the need for same-day cancellations, Lundgren added.

  • Growth Fears Weigh on Stocks, Spark Iron Ore Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe wavered and iron ore tumbled as concerns about a wave of monetary tightening and slowing demand in China gripped global markets.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated after

  • Turkish Airlines mulls IPOs and joint ventures for cargo, regional units

    Turkish Airlines is considering joint ventures and initial public offerings for its cargo business and regional carrier as it weighs up options to grow both internally and through deals, the chairman of Turkey's national airline said. The airline also plans to participate in international bond markets, including issuing Eurobonds, to finance future investments and growth, Ahmet Bolat told Reuters. The company was looking at strategies for its subsidiaries Turkish Cargo and regional carrier Anadolujet which flies to Northern Cyprus, Europe, Western Asia and the Middle East.

  • How to invest during a bear market, according to investment advisors

    “Avoid acting out of emotion and not logic. A knot in your stomach is not a good sell signal!” Emerson Ham III, a senior partner at the wealth management firm Sound View Wealth Advisors, told Fortune.

  • In a rare moment of goodwill, Trump expressed concern for President Joe Biden after he fell off his bicycle: 'I hope he's ok'

    Speaking in Memphis, Tennessee, Donald Trump said of the president's bike fall, "We do hope that Biden's okay. That was scary."

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert called Biden's infrastructure bill 'wasteful' and 'garbage.' Now she wants $33 million in infrastructure funding for a new bridge.

    On Monday, Boebert sent a letter to US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg strongly supporting the South Bridge Project in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

  • Texas woman pleads guilty on 26 counts of voter fraud over alleged vote harvesting operation

    A Texas woman pleaded guilty to voter fraud, including counts for illegal voting, unlawful possession of a mail ballot, and running a vote-harvesting operation.

  • Israeli military analyst calls Germany's and France’s temporizing amid war in Ukraine “disgusting”

    During the war that Russia has waged against Ukraine, Germany and France are watching to see which side the balance tips, Israeli Defence Forces officer and military analyst Yigal Levin told NV.

  • Bill Maher Argues Ron DeSantis Would Be a Better President Than Trump – Because ‘He’s Not Certifiably Insane’

    And there's also that issue of "poop tweeting"

  • Fox Poll Triggers GOP Senator Into Blaming Ignorant Americans for Supporting Assault Weapons Ban

    A Fox News poll found that 63% of respondents support an assault weapons ban. The senator said they don't know what that means

  • US Harpoon missiles destroyed a heavily-armed Russian vessel in the Black Sea, say Ukraine's military

    Ukraine's military said they have destroyed a heavily-armed Russian tug boat on the Black Sea using a Harpoon missile supplied by the US.