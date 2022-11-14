BOJ inflation target to be scrutinised at government forum

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a mobile phone in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A government-affiliated think tank will host a forum next month to discuss the Bank of Japan's 2% inflation target and the "challenges ahead", the organisation said on Monday.

The online forum by the Economic and Social Research Institute will be held on Dec. 5 and comes at a time when soaring raw material prices and a weak yen, driven by ultra-low interest rates, push consumer inflation above the target.

Participants include Columbia University professor Takatoshi Ito, who was a proponent of setting an inflation target when the BOJ had none until 2013, and University of Tokyo academic Tsutomu Watanabe, a former BOJ official known for his analyses on Japan's price trends.

The institute is part of the government's Cabinet Office.

Under pressure by former prime minister Shinzo Abe to ramp up efforts to beat deflation, the BOJ adopted the 2% target in January 2013 and signed a joint statement with the government that held it accountable for propping up prices.

Three months later, Abe's hand-picked BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda deployed a massive asset-buying programme to meet his pledge of achieving 2% inflation in roughly two years.

But stubbornly low inflation and a fragile economy forced the BOJ to maintain a massive stimulus until now, keeping Japan's central bank an outlier among global peers that have been tightening monetary policy to combat soaring inflation.

With prolonged easing crushing bank profits and distorting the yield curve, some lawmakers have called for tweaking the joint statement and making the 2% inflation target a long-term goal with some room for flexibility.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Recommended Stories

  • Results: Snap One Holdings Corp. Delivered A Surprise Loss And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts

    Shareholders might have noticed that Snap One Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SNPO ) filed its quarterly result this time last...

  • JPMorgan raises outlook on emerging hard-currency sovereign debt

    JPMorgan raised its outlook for emerging market hard-currency debt on Monday to "marketweight" from "underweight", saying latest U.S. inflation data cemented a shift to the next phase in the cycle with focus now on growth and U.S. recession risks. "We move our EMBIGD Model Portfolio back to MW from UW" the Wall Street investment bank said, explaining focus was moving away from "higher inflation, leading to higher terminal Fed Funds as the primary (bearish) EM market driver." However, this was not yet the entry point for investors to dive into emerging market sovereign credit they added.

  • Canada Silver Cobalt Intersects 4,710 g/t Silver over 0.53 Meters Approximately 50 Meters Below Surface

    The assay results are a further update from the 60,000m drill program completed earlier this year. Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2022) - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces additional assay results from its 60,000m drill program at Castle East completed earlier this year including intercepts up to 4,710.00 g/t silver over 0.53m and 3,020.00 g/t silver over 0.67 meters. Details ...

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $20

    In seeking the best stocks in healthcare or cannabis under $20, I look for companies that have consistent revenue growth and a business where there's still plenty of untapped potential, considering long-term trends. Two that stand out in these categories now are biotech company Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and cannabis maker Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). Both are profitable and growing revenue -- and their shares trade for price-to-earnings ratios below that of most competitors.

  • G-20 Latest: Biden and Xi Meeting Gets Underway in Bali

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have started their meeting at a hotel in Bali, Indonesia, marking the first in-person conversation between the leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the pandemic emerged. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User Recovery‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Tr

  • Insiders who bought Anpario plc (LON:ANP) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits UK£103m

    Anpario plc ( LON:ANP ) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock...

  • ‘It Felt Like the Ground Was Moving Beneath Us’: Michelle Obama Reveals Personal Inspiration Behind New Book

    The Light We Carry hits stores this week and comes four years after the release of Obama’s memoir, Becoming, which went on to become one of the best-selling books of all time

  • Do Republicans think Donald Trump will just go quietly? HAH! Good luck with that.

    After the midterm red wave that wasn’t, Republicans are trying to rid themselves of Donald Trump. It's going to be harder than they think.

  • Ukraine troops greeted with flowers in Kherson after Russian retreat

    Villagers holding flowers waited on the road to the southern city of Kherson to greet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers on Saturday as they poured in to secure control of the right bank of the Dnipro River after a stunning Russian retreat. Volleys of incoming and outgoing artillery fire continued to blast around Kherson's international airport and the police said they were setting up checkpoints in and around the city and sweeping for mines left behind by the Russians. The mayor said the humanitarian situation was "severe" because of a lack of water, medicine and bread in the city where residents celebrated their liberation in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a "historic day" on Friday.

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • Tens of thousands protest Mexican president's electoral reform plan

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tens of thousands took to the streets in Mexico on Sunday to protest President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE in what they fear would concentrate power in the hands of the government. Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012. He has said that the reform would let citizens elect electoral authorities and reduce the influence of economic interests in politics.

  • Donald Trump Speaker of the House? Jamie Raskin Face the Nation

    Donald Trump Speaker of the House? Jamie Raskin Face the Nation

  • 'Pulverized everybody and everything': 6 die in midair collision of WWII planes at Dallas air show

    The NTSB was working to identify victims of the "horrible tragedy" Saturday after 2 vintage planes collided at the Wings over Dallas air show.

  • Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown in video

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on Sunday that a former mercenary who was filmed being executed by a sledgehammer blow to the head after changing sides in the Ukraine war was a traitor. Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, was responding to an unverified video distributed on Telegram that showed a man identified as a former Wagner mercenary being executed after admitting that he had changed sides in September to "fight against the Russians". In the footage, the man, who gave his name as Yevgenny Nuzhin, 55, was shown with his head taped to a brick wall.

  • Russia reveals execution of convict using sledgehammer as he had surrendered to Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Russian Telegram channels posted a video of the execution of Evgeniy Nuzhin, a former prisoner of the Ryazan Penal Colony-3 and a member of the Wagner Private Military Company, who surrendered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after being sent to the war against Ukraine; the man's head was smashed with a sledgehammer.

  • Lara Trump warns Ron DeSantis not to run against her father-in-law in 2024: 'Those primaries get very messy and very raw'

    Lara Trump said DeSantis would be better off having the full support of the GOP, including the MAGA movement, if he ran for president in 2028.

  • Conservative firebrand Candace Owens says Trump being rude to her made her realize he's vengeful, paranoid, and lacked humility

    Leading MAGA Candace Owens, on her Daily Wire show monologue, rebuked Donald Trump after GOP midterm setbacks.

  • Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 percent of votes counted

    Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead over Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s gubernatorial race has narrowed to just 1 percentage point with 93 percent of the state’s vote tallied. The two candidates are now separated by just 26,000 votes, five days after last week’s election. Hobbs’ lead stood at about 36,000 votes earlier in the day. Despite…

  • Nancy Pelosi said the GOP response to the attack on her husband was 'disgraceful' and people have told her it influenced their vote

    Pelosi called the GOP response "ridiculous" and "disrespectful," adding that the assault itself was traumatic enough for her family.

  • CNN and Sky News journalists stripped of their accreditation for reporting from Kherson

    Several journalists working for foreign media have been stripped of their accreditation for reporting from liberated Kherson. Source: Detector Media; General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Details: On Sunday, a post appeared on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saying that "a number of media representatives who have broken the rules on working in the area of ​​hostilities have had their work permits revoked and their press cards invalidated.