BOJ Intervention May Encourage New Corporate Bond Issuance

Ayai Tomisawa
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s intervention on Monday to put a lid on surging sovereign bond yields may encourage Japanese companies to sell more debt by bringing some certainty to market borrowing rates.

The BOJ offered on Monday to buy an unlimited amount of five to 10-year sovereign bonds at fixed rates, in its first such operation in more than three years. Yen bond markets have been engulfed this year by a global upswing in yields after the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both took hawkish pivots to clamp down rising consumer prices.

While BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has sought to squash any speculation that Japan may also tighten policy, citing lower inflation in the country, that hasn’t stopped sovereign yields rising and with them corporate borrowing costs that are at their highest in almost two years. Rising rates have also forced some better-rated Japanese borrowers to re-adopt spread marketing over government debt for shorter-maturity notes after five-year sovereign yield turned positive for the first time since the central bank announced its negative-interest rate policy in 2016.

“There will be more visibility so borrowers can better plan their bond sales if rates stabilize,” said Shunsuke Oshida, the head of credit research at Manulife Investment Management Japan, adding that the move may encourage more issuers to sell bonds.

Sekisui House Reit Inc. last week delayed a bond offering, saying that it may reconsider selling once the market stabilizes. Upcoming deals include transition bonds by Tokyo Gas Co. and Jera Co.

Corporate bond issuance in Japan is up about 9% since the start of January to 1.4 trillion yen ($12.1 billion), compared with the year-earlier period, boosted by a 550 billion yen offering from SoftBank Group Corp., its largest bond in the local market.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

