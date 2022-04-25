BOJ to keep ultra-low rates, dovish stance as inflation clouds recovery

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
Leika Kihara
·3 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is set to maintain ultra-low interest rates on Thursday and hold off from major tweaks to its dovish policy guidance, as rising raw material costs force it to focus on underpinning a fragile economic recovery.

The BOJ's stubborn commitment to its zero-rate programme puts it at odds with major central banks that are shifting toward tighter monetary policy, although inflation in Japan is expected to creep up towards the central bank's 2% target.

In contrast, surging inflation is prodding the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to remove stimulus deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prospects of aggressive Fed tightening, which would widen the divergence between U.S. and Japanese interest rates, have pushed the yen to two-decade lows against the dollar.

Speculation has been rife the BOJ could allow long-term rates to rise more or tweak its policy guidance to combat yen declines, as some lawmakers fret further falls in the currency could do more harm than good to the economy by inflating import costs.

But with inflation modest compared with other nations and the economy still below pre-pandemic levels, the BOJ is in no rush to increase borrowing costs or modify a pledge to keep rates at current or lower levels, sources familiar with its thinking have said.

"The output gap in Japan is negative, and there is still a long way to go to achieve the 2% target in a stable manner," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech on Friday.

"The Bank's role in the current context is perfectly clear: to persistently continue with the current monetary easing centered on yield curve control."

At a two-day policy meeting ending on Thursday, the BOJ is widely expected to maintain its short-term rate target at -0.1% and that for the 10-year bond yield around 0%.

In new quarterly forecasts due after Thursday's meeting, the central bank is expected to raise its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to near 2% reflect rising fuel costs.

But the BOJ will likely cut this year's growth estimate on soft consumption and project that prices will moderate next year and beyond, as it views current cost-push inflation as transitory.

Markets will focus on Kuroda's remarks at his post-meeting news conference for clues on whether and how soon the BOJ could modify its dovish policy guidance.

Under the current guidance, the BOJ says it "won't hesitate to take additional easing steps," and expects short- and long-term policy rates to "remain at their present or lower levels."

Some analysts bet the BOJ could tweak the guidance to a more neutral stance as early as its meeting on Thursday.

In Friday's speech, Kuroda said he saw no need to ramp up stimulus, and that future policy will be data-dependent and "nimble."

Still, any change in the guidance will be modest and won't lead to immediate monetary tightening, analysts say.

"We don't expect the BOJ to adjust yield curve control this time, as it focuses on risks to the economy rather than rising inflation," said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities, who predicts the central bank could tweak the guidance on Thursday.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experience luxury living in this $2.5-million Mediterranean-style Island Estates dream home

    This dream home has 235 feet of Intracoastal waterfront in the backyard — one of the largest frontages in this desirable community.

  • NABE Survey Shows Wages Rise at a Record 70% of U.S. Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- Wages increased in the first quarter at a record 70% of U.S. firms, a survey of economists by the National Association for Business Economics showed Monday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis Feu

  • Investors in the dark on China industrial transport as data curbs bite

    A wave of COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai presents the biggest test yet for investors, trading companies and logistics managers trying to follow China's economy after the government restricted firms from releasing real-time data. As China's most populous city struggles to emerge from weeks of crippling coronavirus curbs, companies can no longer see how goods are moving in and out of the key port as a result of a recent data law that cracked down on data sharing. Industrial barometers from crude oil inventories at import terminals to high-frequency container throughput at ports were widely available previously, offering a real-time window on the world's second-biggest economy unhampered by the delays and possible distortions of official economic data.

  • Joe Rogan Claims Recent Controversies Helped Grow His Huge Spotify Subscriber Base

    “During the height of it all, I gained two million subscribers,” the podcaster said.

  • NFL draft preview: Detroit Lions seem poised to pass on top OL talent with No. 2 pick

    Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann could sneak into Round 1, while his teammate, Luke Goedeke, looks like a mid-round pick

  • Consumers wary about inflation, while expecting higher wages creates worrisome wage-price spiral

    As consumers, we are a fickle bunch. Job prospects, high gasoline prices, rising interest rates, war in Ukraine, COVID-19 and politics are some of the strongest headwinds faced by the largest share of the American economy — consumption, meaning consumer spending.

  • Indonesia's palm oil export ban leaves global buyers with no plan B

    Global edible oil consumers have no option but to pay top dollar for supplies after Indonesia's surprise palm oil export ban forced buyers to seek alternatives, already in short supply due to adverse weather and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move by the world's biggest palm oil producer to ban exports from Thursday will lift prices of all major edible oils including palm oil, soyoil, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, industry watchers predict. "Indonesia's decision affects not only palm oil availability, but vegetable oils worldwide," James Fry, chairman of commodities consultancy LMC International, told Reuters.

  • Colo. Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire in Front of U.S. Supreme Court Building, Police Say

    The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department tells PEOPLE that the man has been identified as 50-year-old Wynn Bruce of Boulder, Colorado

  • Silver One Continues to Advance Its Past Producing Candelaria Silver Mine, Nevada

    Completes Phase II of Reverse Circulation Drilling and Commences Metallugical Core Drilling Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2022) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") announces the completion of Phase II reverse circulation ("RC") drilling (7,500 m) initiated in January, 2022 and commencement of a 1,500-meter metallurgical core drilling program on its Candelaria Project located in western Nevada, USA. The Phas

  • Are You Eligible for the $4,194 Max Social Security Benefit?

    The maximum possible Social Security benefit in 2022 is $4,194 per month, or $50,328 for the year. With that in mind, here's a rundown of the three criteria that a person must meet in order to receive the maximum Social Security retirement benefit possible, how much the average American really gets, and how you can use this knowledge to maximize your own Social Security benefits. Unlike many pension plans, which calculate your benefit based on your last few years of work, Social Security takes your 35 highest-paid inflation-adjusted years into account and averages them together.

  • Why Financial Literacy Alone Will Always Fail

    Three reasons why financial literacy alone fails to improve financial well-being.

  • Pope appoints key posts, including nun in development office

    Pope Francis made key appointments in his newly reformed Vatican bureaucracy Saturday, naming new deputies for the doctrine office and confirming the highest-ranked woman in the Holy See as the No. 2 in the development office. The appointments are some of the first since Francis last month issued his long-awaited overhaul of the Vatican Curia, or bureaucracy, which acts as the central government for the 1.3-billion strong Catholic Church. Francis promoted Irish Monsignor John Kennedy to head the discipline section of the newly named Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which handles clergy sexual abuse cases.

  • China Covid Shock Sees Beijing Consider Risky Debt Option Again

    (Bloomberg) -- China has signaled a willingness to allow local governments to increase off-balance sheet debt again after a crackdown in recent years to bring it under control.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Arms, Diplomacy in KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundMacron Beats Le Pen to Win Second Term as French PresidentDisney’s $578 Million Tax Break Left Untouched in DeSantis

  • Asian markets tumble amid worries about earnings, Fed rate hike

    Asian shares declined Monday after U.S. stocks ended last week on a tumble as global markets' expectations for higher interest rates continued to set the tone.

  • ‘Today is absolutely historic’: legal marijuana sales roll out in New Jersey

    Voters first approved of legalizing cannabis in the state in 2020 and on 21 April, it became one of the first on the US east coast to start recreational sales A man arrives to buy recreational marijuana at the Apothecarium in Maplewood, New Jersey, on 21 April. Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters For customers at the Apothecarium dispensary, one of 13 medicinal marijuana stores in New Jersey, 4/20, the unofficial celebration of all things marijuana, came a day late. On Thursday, 21 April, recreati

  • 3 of the Best and Worst Mortgage Lenders

    Though mortgage lenders all do the same essential service -- offer loan products to customers -- they are not all the same. Some lenders charge higher fees for the same services, such as application...

  • Nissan shares fall 4% after report Renault exploring stake sale

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Nissan Motor Co Ltd dropped 4% in early trade on Monday, following a report that top shareholder Renault SA may consider lowering its stake in the Japanese automaker. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Renault may consider lowering its Nissan shareholding as part of plans to separate its electric vehicle business. On Friday, Renault said all options were on the table for separating the electric vehicle business, including a possible public listing in the second half of 2023.

  • Housing: Will rising mortgage rates end the boom?

    The latest numbers show an increase in interest rates

  • Tuchel explains his treatment of USMNT star Christian Pulisic

    Thomas Tuchel explained to ProSoccerTalk his recent treatment of Christian Pulisic, as the USMNT star was the hero for Chelsea against West Ham.

  • Technology Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Many tech stocks are selling off their highs by 20% or more. Smart investors are looking to buy quality companies at discounted prices.