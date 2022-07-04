BOJ to Keep Yield Curve Control Beyond 2022, Ex-Official Says

BOJ to Keep Yield Curve Control Beyond 2022, Ex-Official Says
Yoshiaki Nohara
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to keep its current monetary easing program “for many quarters to come” to ensure an economic recovery and pursue a still remote target of sustainable 2% inflation, according to a former BOJ official.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“There’s a good case for the BOJ to be sticking to the current yield curve control for the rest of this year or even after that,” Kazuo Momma, a former top official in charge of monetary policy at the central bank, said on Bloomberg TV Monday.

With the nation’s key inflation gauge above 2% and the yen remaining around 24-year lows against the dollar, speculation keeps swirling that the BOJ may pivot toward normalization. Momma’s comments suggest speculators may be burned by bets that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will shift the central bank’s ultra-low rate framework in the immediate future.

The underlying price trend excluding energy remains too weak to make recent core inflation moves above 2% sustainable, Momma said. Consumer prices excluding fresh food and energy increased just 0.8% in May.

“In order for us to see sustainable 2% inflation, we have to see 3% wage rises continuously,” Momma, who is now an executive economist at the Mizuho Research Institute, said. “Right now wage rises are at around 1.5%. The last time we saw 3% wage hikes was 1991, more than 30 years ago.”

It’s very hard to believe that something that hasn’t happened for three decades will suddenly take place in the near future, Momma said. “I think 2% inflation target at least for now is not a realistic target for the BOJ,” he added.

Without strong wage hikes, households are already complaining about the climbing costs of living and may refrain from the kind of strong consumption needed to help a fragile economic recovery, according to Momma.

A report due Tuesday is forecast by analysts to show a 1.5% gain in overall cash earnings in May. Adjusted for inflation, they expect a 1.6% drop in real wages.

“Any interest rate hike is not really an option for the BOJ now,” Momma said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla loses $440m as Elon Musk's Bitcoin bet sours

    Elon Musk’s Tesla is facing a $440m (£363.5m) writedown on its Bitcoin holdings after a spectacular slump in the digital currency’s value.

  • Boris Johnson Under Pressure Over Tory MP Who Quit in Sleaze Row

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain what he knew and when after a string of allegations surfaced over the weekend about the past sexual behavior of Chris Pincher, the Conservative MP who quit last week as one of the prime minister’s enforcers, citing his own drunken antics.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJP

  • What's open and closed on July 4?

    A comprehensive list of which businesses you can expect to be open or closed for the July 4 holiday.

  • US Labor Demand to Show Resilience as Economy Cools: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutJPMorgan’s Aronov Ignores the ‘Cash Is Trash’ Chorus: Q&AEmployers in the US probably added workers at a more moderate yet

  • Malaysia central bank to hike rates again in July and September

    Malaysia's central bank will raise rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, its first consecutive rise in more than a decade, to rein in inflation stemming in part from a weaker ringgit as the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes aggressively, a Reuters poll found. Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), although dealing with low inflation compared with many other economies, unexpectedly raised its key overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.00% at its May meeting. All 22 economists in the June 27-July 1 poll forecast rates to rise by another 25 basis points to 2.25% at the July 6 meeting.