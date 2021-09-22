BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on exports and output

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday but offered a bleaker view on exports and factory output, as Asian factory shutdowns caused supply-chain disruptions for some manufacturers.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year government bond yields around 0%.

"Exports and factory output continue to increase, although they are partly affected by supply constraints," the central bank said in a statement announcing its policy decision.

In July, the BOJ said exports and output continue to increase steadily.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. Is Losing the Global Race to Decide the Future of Money—and It Could Doom the Almighty Dollar

    "I don’t think the U.S. is aware there is a race"

  • Global Inflation Spike Seen Posing Near-Term Economic Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryGlobal central banks need to set out clear

  • The Goldilocks market is dead, Roubini says

    Wall Street and the Fed think everything will turn out 'just right,' but stagflation—slower growth and rising prices—is the more likely outcome

  • Fed may hint at ending stimulus, but no big moves expected

    Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus.

  • China Won’t Delay Fed, Deflation Fades, RBNZ Slow Start: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveConcerns over China’s real estate sector

  • Rate Traders Betting on Fed Dots Move Will Get Their Answer Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders of short-term interest rate derivatives have been piling into bets that could start to pay off or turn sour as soon as Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its updated dot plot.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-C

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening as investors anxiously awaited the arrival of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision after a volatile start to the week.

  • ECB's Schnabel says bond-buying volume is losing importance

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The volume of the European Central Bank's bond purchases is becoming "less important" as the economic outlook improves and the money-printing scheme becomes a tool for guiding rate expectations, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Monday. Schnabel, who also welcomed the recent spike in inflation, was likely to be seen as setting the scene for a further reduction in the pace of bond buying as the euro zone's economy recovers from a pandemic-induced slump and inflation expectations rise. The ECB cut the pace of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) this month and is expected to end it in March.

  • ECB Likely to Buy Greek Debt Even After Crisis, Stournaras Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is likely to continue purchasing junk-rated Greek sovereign debt even after the pandemic crisis has passed, according to Governing Council member and Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras.“This is not a question of Greece’s ability to service debt, but a question of even transmission of monetary policy,” Stournaras told Politico in an interview published M

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – RBA Minutes to Take Backset to Evergrande Contagion Fears

    Aussie traders are extremely nervous because Evergrande is one of the major property owners in Australia.

  • Berenberg’s Levy Says Stop Worrying So Much About Fed Tapering

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran Federal Reserve watcher Mickey Levy says investor worry over the central bank’s eventual pullback from its monthly bond purchases is overdone.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a F

  • Gold Bugs Rally On Evergrande Group’s Ongoing Debt Crisis

    Gold’s appeal appears to be strengthened by current market conditions; however, its fundamentals remain strong. Nevertheless, there are rumors’ Beijing may offer Evergrande a rescue package this week

  • UPDATE 1-Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lower

    Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a global sell-off prompted by China's struggling Evergrande hit risk-oriented currencies while uncertainties about the Bank of England's monetary policy and surging gas prices also weighed. Versus the euro, sterling fell 0.52% at 0.8579 pence, a low not reached since Sept. 9. Default worries surrounding China's Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, triggered a sell-off in Asia which spread to Europe and Wall Street as local bourses opened.