BOJ’s Kuroda Characterizes Yen Moves as Somewhat Rapid

Toru Fujioka
·3 min read
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent movements in Japan’s currency have been on the rapid side, in his clearest warning signal yet against sharp changes in yen levels.

“If you look at moves in foreign exchange rates over the longer term such as the past decade, fluctuations have gotten smaller but as pointed out, the recent moves in foreign exchange rates seem somewhat rapid,” Kuroda said in response to questions in parliament Tuesday.

Following Kuroda’s remarks the yen strengthened to 122.38 against the dollar from around 122.86 earlier in the morning session.

Kuroda spoke a week after the yen hit the 125 mark, its weakest since summer 2015 after the central bank ramped up its defense of a bond-yield ceiling.

The recent fall in the yen has added to the concerns of Japan’s policy makers as it is amplifying the effect of the fastest rising energy prices in four decades, with the economy feared to have shrunk again last quarter. It is also fueling speculation that the central bank may tweak policy in response, a possibility that Kuroda has denied.

“They were the clearest signal to date from Kuroda that the BOJ is not thrilled by the yen moves of recent weeks,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney, referring to the governor’s comments on the yen.

Still, “in the absence of any concrete action by the BOJ or MOF, dollar-yen is still largely in the hands of the 10-year Treasury yield, and also whether the big negative terms-of-trade shock Japan is suffering from commodity prices is going to abate,” Attrill added.

The BOJ governor reiterated in his remarks in parliament that a weak yen is positive for the economy overall while its impact differs depending on changes in the structure of the economy.

“We will continue to watch foreign exchange rates closely as it has a large impact on the economy and inflation,” Kuroda said. “It’s important for currency rates to reflect the fundamentals of the economy and finance.”

Read More: How Japan Took on the Bond Vigilantes and Won — For Now

By keeping interest rates at rock-bottom levels, the BOJ’s policy stance is diverging from its global peers as they raise interest rates to curb accelerating inflation.

BOJ bond-buying actions last week indicated Kuroda’s resolve to stick with monetary stimulus even if that means the yen sliding beyond the 125 mark -- something that will strain domestically orientated businesses, along with households.

A weaker exchange rate pushes up the yen costs of dollar-denominated energy imports while also boosting the profits of Japan’s biggest exporters including Toyota Motor Corp.

“Kuroda can’t and won’t say a weak yen is bad for the economy overall. But as doubt over the benefit of a weak yen grows, he can’t simply sound happy about it,” said Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank in Tokyo. Karakama cautioned that the remark was about movements and not levels and was in line with a recent BOJ outlook report.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reiterated Tuesday morning his commitment to ensuring that soaring prices don’t hamper the economy’s recovery. Last week he ordered additional economic measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices.

The premier is trying to get ahead of the problem to ensure it doesn’t sour voters on him ahead of summer elections.

(Adds more comments from Kuroda)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

