BOJ’s Kuroda Signals He Isn’t Just Looking at Downside Risks

Toru Fujioka
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he will be monitoring both upside and downside risks as the central bank continues with monetary easing, remarks that are likely to support lingering speculations over longer-term policy adjustments.

“The bank will closely examine the outlook for economic activity and prices, as well as the upside and downside risks to the outlook,” Kuroda said Monday in a speech to local business leaders in Nagoya, western Japan. “Based on the assessments, it will conduct appropriate monetary policy.”

Kuroda reiterated his view that Japan’s economy is still recovering from the pandemic and warrants support from monetary easing now, signaling there’ll be no immediate policy shift. Still, his latest comments add to recent remarks that acknowledged Japan’s price movements may be making progress toward sustainable inflation.

“Although Japanese firms have long been cautious about raising prices, a wide range of products have seen prices increased recently,” Kuroda said. “Close attention to firms’ price-setting behavior going forward is warranted.”

Last week the governor said that economic conditions toward the BOJ’s 2% stable inflation target is starting to emerge, and the goal could come closer depending on the pace of wage growth next fiscal year.

BOJ’s Kuroda: No Personal Desire for Another Term as Governor

At the same time, Kuroda signaled he remains very wary of economic deterioration by highlighting downside risks -- mainly uncertainties existing in the global economy given high inflation in the US and Europe, and aggressive tightening around the world. That suggests his view is weighted more toward the downside.

Most BOJ watchers don’t expect a pivot toward tightening before Kuroda steps down from his post in April. The central bank has said Japan’s price gains have been driven by cost-push inflation, not a demand pull generated by a virtuous economic cycle. The bank has indicated it won’t tighten until solid wage growth is confirmed to create a sustainable form of inflation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

