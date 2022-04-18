BOJ’s Kuroda Steps Up Warning on ‘Very Rapid’ Yen Moves

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent rapid yen moves were fueling negative effects on the economy in remarks that sparked a strengthening of the yen.

“Recent yen moves have been very rapid,” Kuroda said in response to questions in parliament Monday. “A significantly weak yen or very rapid moves fuel the negative effects.”

Kuroda is escalating his rhetoric after describing the Japanese currency as “somewhat weak” earlier this month. Still, Kuroda maintained his view that a weak yen is positive for the economy overall.

The yen briefly strengthened to 126.25 against the dollar following the remarks, having reached 126.79, before Kuroda spoke.

The governor said it is desirable for foreign exchange rates to reflect economic fundamentals and to move in stable manner.

Given the overall state of the economy, he said it was still appropriate for the central bank to continue with its monetary stimulus.

