BOJ Members Flag Bond Market Dysfunction, Not Policy Change Need

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s shock move to double its yield cap was aimed at ensuring monetary stimulus could continue with less of a negative impact on the bond market, not at changing the trajectory of policy, according to a summary of opinions from the December meeting.

Board members expressed concern over the functioning of the Japanese government bond market, with the number of comments focusing on the issue increasing sharply from the October meeting. In December, the BOJ widened the range of movement to 0.5 percentage point either side of its yield target.

“The expansion of the range of 10-year JGB yield fluctuations from the target level is not intended to change the direction of monetary easing,” said one member.

“It is a policy measure to make the current monetary easing — which is conducted with the aim of achieving the price stability target of 2 percent — more sustainable amid global inflation through improvement in the functioning of bond markets,” the member said.

One board member also ruled out the need to review the BOJ’s 2% price target, a theme of strong speculation before the meeting.

The bank’s surprise move at the December meeting roiled global markets, with many investors concluding it was aimed at paving the way to possible normalization of policy under a new leadership. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his two deputies are due to step down in the spring.

The latest summary of opinions fleshes out the central bank’s stance that the move was aimed at improving the sustainability of its stimulus framework, not overhauling it.

Still, market participants are likely to view the messaging of the bank with heightened caution going ahead given the lack of telegraphing of the sudden move. The December decision suggests future changes could also come without any prior warning.

One member said the deterioration in functioning of the bond market could also impact issuance conditions for corporate bonds and limit the transmission of monetary stimulus.

In another opinion, a board member said the current situation warranted attention, flagging cautious investor sentiment and a widening of spreads on corporate bond yields.

In a separate view, a member said the impact of strong easing would still be felt through lower real interest rates even after the bond yield range was widened.

The summary doesn’t indicate which members made each comment.

The member who referred to arguments favoring a review of the 2% price target, suggested a change would complicate the bank’s messaging on policy.

“Revision of that value is not appropriate since it could make the target ambiguous and the monetary policy response inadequate,” the member said.

--With assistance from Ritsuko Ando.

