BOJ Members Flag Bond Market Dysfunction, Not Policy Change Need

Erica Yokoyama
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s shock move to double its yield cap was aimed at ensuring monetary stimulus could continue with less of a negative impact on the bond market, not at changing the trajectory of policy, according to a summary of opinions from the December meeting.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Board members expressed concern over the functioning of the Japanese government bond market, with the number of comments focusing on the issue increasing sharply from the October meeting. In December, the BOJ widened the range of movement to 0.5 percentage point either side of its yield target.

“The expansion of the range of 10-year JGB yield fluctuations from the target level is not intended to change the direction of monetary easing,” said one member.

“It is a policy measure to make the current monetary easing — which is conducted with the aim of achieving the price stability target of 2 percent — more sustainable amid global inflation through improvement in the functioning of bond markets,” the member said.

One board member also ruled out the need to review the BOJ’s 2% price target, a theme of strong speculation before the meeting.

The bank’s surprise move at the December meeting roiled global markets, with many investors concluding it was aimed at paving the way to possible normalization of policy under a new leadership. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his two deputies are due to step down in the spring.

The latest summary of opinions fleshes out the central bank’s stance that the move was aimed at improving the sustainability of its stimulus framework, not overhauling it.

Still, market participants are likely to view the messaging of the bank with heightened caution going ahead given the lack of telegraphing of the sudden move. The December decision suggests future changes could also come without any prior warning.

One member said the deterioration in functioning of the bond market could also impact issuance conditions for corporate bonds and limit the transmission of monetary stimulus.

In another opinion, a board member said the current situation warranted attention, flagging cautious investor sentiment and a widening of spreads on corporate bond yields.

In a separate view, a member said the impact of strong easing would still be felt through lower real interest rates even after the bond yield range was widened.

The summary doesn’t indicate which members made each comment.

The member who referred to arguments favoring a review of the 2% price target, suggested a change would complicate the bank’s messaging on policy.

“Revision of that value is not appropriate since it could make the target ambiguous and the monetary policy response inadequate,” the member said.

--With assistance from Ritsuko Ando.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • DeFi Is the Way Forward, but It Needs to Evolve

    The technical foundation of DeFi has proven to be incredibly resilient to the catastrophic market events of the last few months. The opportunity for building a new generation of financial services on DeFi rails has never been bigger, but the space needs to address some notable challenges.

  • China Stocks Rally in Hong Kong as Nation Reopens Borders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks in Hong Kong jumped as the world’s second-largest economy moved to reopen its borders to the outside world, dismantling the remnants of the Zero Covid policy. Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateStocks Fall to St

  • Oil prices rise on hopes for China demand boost

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as markets were optimistic about fuel demand recovery as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions. Brent futures for February delivery rose 31 cents to $84.64 a barrel, a 0.4% gain, by 0117 GMT. The hopes for a boost to demand for fuel in China come as the world's second-biggest economy moves towards reopen its borders next month after three years of stringent curbs on movement and businesses to counter the spread of COVID.

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

    Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Rivian Automotive in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) was one of the hottest IPOs of 2021. The maker of electric trucks, SUVs, and vans went public at $78 a share in November 2021, and it generated a lot of buzz because its top investors were Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Rivian had also started mass-producing its electric vehicles (EVs) ahead of its IPO, which made it seem more reliable than other pre-production EV makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • 3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors

    Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, are popular targets among income investors. However, a step above is the elite Dividend Kings group.

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • Best on the Street: Analysts Name Their Top Stock Picks for 2023

    As the year winds down, it’s time to check in with the Street’s analysts for their top picks heading into 2023. It’s an annual tradition, but a fun one, to take a look back at where we’ve been and a look ahead at where we’re going – and on Wall Street, the analysts add in the potential for profit, by recommending stocks that they see as winners in the new year. The professional stock analysts check every pick carefully, and for their Top Picks they’ll offer a consolidated view of performance tre

  • Tesla’s Stock Is Burning Faster Than a Lithium Battery

    Tesla has lost over $800 billion in market value in the last year — a decline fueled by Musk's sloppy work at Twitter

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • My Top Beaten-Down EV Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    EV stocks crumbled as companies were forced to rethink their production and growth plans. Tesla may still be a much larger EV player overall in China, but Nio has a strong foothold in the premium market, and most of its recent moves and plans are aimed at beating out its arch-rival in the years to come.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Vietnam central bank buys dollars to shore up reserves after selloff

    Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it was making efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves by buying up more U.S. dollars, after it was forced to sell a large amount of greenback earlier in the year to support its dong currency. "There have been positive signals on the foreign exchange market that allow the central bank to continue its purchases of foreign currencies," its deputy governor, Dao Minh Tu, told a news conference, without elaborating. Vietnam does not provide regular disclosure on the size of its foreign exchange reserves.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Three major headwinds have been combining to buffet the markets – persistently high inflation, the Fed’s rising interest rates in its ongoing battle to tame it, and the increasing worries that a recession is around the corner. In such an unpredictable market environment, investors need to find some clear and reliable sign to indicate just which stocks are the most attractive choices to weather the volatile conditions. One of the clearest such signals comes from the corporate insiders, company of

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Now

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspends Trading on NASDAQ

    Argo Blockchain is suspending trading of its shares, with the Bitcoin miner indicating that it has a significant announcement on Wednesday.