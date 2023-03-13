BOJ Pivot Pressure to Ease as SVB Collapse Drags US Yields Lower

Yumi Teso and Masaki Kondo
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The pain in the US banking sector may turn out to be a blessing for incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield dropped to 0.32%, the lowest level since since the BOJ unexpectedly doubled the yield cap to 0.5% on Dec. 20. The move came in the wake of a slide in US yields after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank tempered hawkish Federal Reserve rate-hike bets, and may ease pressure on the BOJ to abandon its yield curve control program.

“Japanese rates have climbed due to pressure from global rates despite no possibility of BOJ normalizing its policy anytime soon,” said Takeshi Minami, Tokyo-based chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute. Speculation of faster US rate hikes is waning and even a “25-basis-point hike by the Fed may ease the pressure on Japanese rates,” he said.

Expectations for the BOJ to scrap its yield-curve-control policy had gathered steam after the surprise BOJ move in December. BOJ pivot bets also gained momentum as global rates climbed, forcing the Japanese central bank to buy notes, which in turn made the market dysfunctional.

The BOJ left its negative interest rate and its cap on government debt yields untouched Friday at Haruhiko Kuroda’s final meeting as the central bank’s chief. His successor Ueda has said the benefits of monetary stimulus outweigh its side effects.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Everything Everywhere’ Wins at Oscars Over Big-Budget Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- Everything Everywhere All at Once, a film made for less than $20 million by independent studio A24, was the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards, picking up best picture and six other trophies over some of the highest grossing pictures in Hollywood history.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measu

  • US Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities raced on Sunday to stem jitters about the health of the financial system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, introducing a new backstop for banks that Federal Reserve officials said was big enough to protect the nation’s deposits.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to

  • Two migrant boats capsize near San Diego, at least eight dead

    STORY: Speaking to the media, San Diego Sector Commander Coast Guard James Spitler said San Diego emergency crews began a search and recovery operation late Saturday night, after receiving a 911 call about fishing boats in distress off the coast of San Diego's Black's Beach.Crews arrived to find two fishing boats capsized in a 400-foot (366 m) area, and eight bodies were recovered from the water and the beach, San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Division Chief James Gartland said."This is one of the worst smuggling tragedies that I can think of in California, certainly here in the city of San Diego," Gartland said. Officials did not know the nationalities of the victims but told reporters that they were all adults.Hazardous weather conditions likely contributed to the danger of the maritime smuggling operation, and also hindered rescue efforts overnight, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard division were still involved in the recovery operation late Sunday morning.

  • Tories Fear Sunak’s Immigration Gamble May Fail to Pay Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB CollapseRishi Sunak’s plan to tackle illegal migration may be an unworkable gamble, members of his government say.The British prime minister announced legislation on Tuesday

  • SVB Will Not Stop Fed From Hiking: Citigroup's Apabhai

    Mohammed Apabhai, head of Asia trading strategy at Citigroup Global Markets, discusses the SVB meltdown, Federal Reserve policy and his outlook for markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • The Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Was All About the Sheer Dress Trend

    Naked dresses aren't going anywhere it seems.Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Gold Keeps Rising as SVB Fallout Spurs Rush to the Haven Asset

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold kept rising in Asia — after jumping 2% on Friday — as investors flocked to havens following the collapse of a US bank, while base metals also gained amid increasing bets that the Federal Reserve will scale back interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks

  • Fed announces new emergency loan program for banks to ease contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank

    The Federal Reserve on Sunday announced a new emergency loan program to bolster the capacity of the banking system in the wake of the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The program will help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors. Under the new program, banks and other lenders will be able to pledge Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities for cash.

  • Imran Khan May Skip Court Hearing, Adding to Pakistan Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan is seeking permission from the High Court to skip a hearing where he would have been formally charged for selling state gifts when he was in power. Most Read from BloombergFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSignature Closed by Regulators as Pain From SVB Seizure SpreadsUS Plans Emergency Measures to Backstop Banks After SVBUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis

  • SVB Collapse: U.S. Regulators Pull Out a Bazooka to Avert Disaster

    U.S. regulators say that all Silicon Valley bank depositors will get their money back and announced the shutdown of another bank in 48 hours.

  • Bitcoin Regains $20K After $200M in Crypto Liquidations; Some Traders Brush Off USDC Fears

    Some traders are signaling strength for USD Coin, citing its treasury backing in U.S.-issued bonds.

  • Most Asian markets sink after US lender's collapse

    Most Asian markets fell Monday as the closure of two regional US banks sparked fears of contagion in the financial sector, even as officials promised to support customers.US bank shares plunged Friday, and Asian lenders extended their own losses, with HSBC, National Australia Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group all well down on Monday.

  • Factbox-Key elements of Fed's new US bank funding program

    The Fed has raised rates from near zero a year ago to between 4.50-4.75% now to combat inflation that hit a 40-year high last year. That has undercut bond prices, including those for older-vintage Treasuries held widely by banks, which proved a major factor in Silicon Valley Bank's inability to raise funds and contributed to its demise. "The BTFP will be an additional source of liquidity against high-quality securities, eliminating an institution's need to quickly sell those securities in times of stress," the Fed said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Futures higher but world markets set for aftershocks as SVB collapse ripples out

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Markets were set for a bumpy ride this week as the fallout from collapsed startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, coincides with key economic data and policy meetings. S&P500 futures rose 1.4% after U.S. authorities guaranteed SVB customers would have access to their deposits starting on Monday. "No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer," a statement from the U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said.

  • SVB collapse means more stock-market volatility: What investors need to know as U.S. rescues depositors

    Traders cheer a deal that makes Silicon Valley Bank depositors whole. Investors are still sifting the fallout from the 2nd-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.

  • Peter Thiel's Founders Fund got its cash out of Silicon Valley Bank before it was shut down, report says

    Bloomberg reported that Thiel's VC fund took all its cash out of SVB after encountering problems with transfers during a "capital call."

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Mark Cuban says Fed should 'immediately' take this action

    Mark Cuban raised questions about how regulators had allowed Silicon Valley Bank to end up in such a vulnerable position, and demanded that the Federal Reserve take immediate action.

  • For Only the 5th Time in 153 Years, This Leading Economic Indicator Is Sending a Terrifying Warning to Wall Street

    Under certain parameters, this leading indicator has a perfect track record of forecasting big trouble for the U.S. economy and Wall Street.

  • Paul Krugman says Silicon Valley Bank could've been called the 'Schmoozing and Vibes Bank,' but it's probably not another 'Lehman moment'

    The famed economist said the lender's issues were likely isolated from the wider financial system, but he did fear the effects on the VC ecosystem.

  • Silicon Valley Bank imploded in a single day. It could be just the tip of the iceberg.

    It turns out getting easy money at rock-bottom interest rates can come back to bite you if you're careless. More firms are about to find that out.