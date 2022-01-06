BOJ Plans to Discuss Changing Long-Held View on Price Risks, Sources Say

Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan will likely discuss the possible ditching of a long-held view that price risks are mainly on the downward side at a policy meeting this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The officials are also likely to consider adjusting the bank’s growth outlook, the people said.

The central bank meets on Jan. 17-18, with its quarterly report on prices and growth likely to be the focus of interest.

Read More: Prices Set to Take Center Stage at Bank of Japan’s January Meet

Considering rising inflationary pressure, the BOJ board is likely to discuss if it’s still valid to say price risks are “skewed to the downside,” wording that has been used since October 2014, according to the people.

Any shift in the risk assessment of prices won’t be a signal that the BOJ is moving toward policy normalization since inflation is still far from the bank’s 2% target in stark contrast with many of its global peers, the people added.

Still, the potential shift in the risk assessment indicates at least some of the heat of global inflation is arriving in Japan. The BOJ’s index of corporate goods prices recently rose at the fastest pace in 41 years, an indication that it’s getting difficult for companies to avoid price increases.

While Japan’s key measure of consumer prices shows inflation is still only 0.5%, if the impact of sharply cut cellphone fees is factored out, the price index did increase 2% in November from a year earlier, according to a Bloomberg calculation.

Still, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said last month that inflation won’t be sustainable without wage growth, a key economic challenge Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to address as he urged big businesses Wednesday to boost worker pay this year.

Taking into account a worse-than-expected shrinking of the economy in the third quarter and prolonged supply bottlenecks, the BOJ’s current growth outlook of 3.4% for the current year ending in March will probably be downgraded, the people said.

With Kishida’s economic package and an expected pickup in consumer spending and production, the growth projection for fiscal 2022 starting in April is likely to be upgraded from 2.9%, according to the people.

The yen strengthened to an intraday high of 115.62 against the dollar late Wednesday in Tokyo, following an earlier version of this story.

(Adds details of market movement)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Korean car-sharing startup SOCAR has filed for an IPO   

    The details - the number of shares to be offered in the IPO and the price range - have not yet been determined, said a spokesperson at SOCAR. The company has raised a total of about $275 million since its inception in 2011, the company spokesperson confirmed.

  • Panama tightens vaccination requirements for public officials as COVID cases rise

    Panama moved to require all public officials to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly coronavirus testing, the health minister said on Wednesday, as the Central American country grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases. Health Minister Luis Francisco Sucre announced in a news conference that Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo had signed the decree, which mandated public functionaries receive three doses of a coronavirus vaccine or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test each Monday. "If there is something that cannot be stopped, it is the government institutions that have to continue to function," Sucre said, adding the measure would take effect on Jan. 28.

  • Oil Falls on Tighter U.S. Monetary Policy, China Demand Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated for the first time in four days on the prospect of tightening U.S. monetary policy, and on signs Chinese demand will weaken due to the worst Covid-19 outbreak since the initial flareup in Wuhan. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Cha

  • Why Crypto.com Coin Is Getting Pummeled Today

    Today, popular cryptocurrency Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) is getting hammered by the market. As of 3:45 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Coin has dropped 8.5% in the last 24 hours, sinking to around $0.50 per token. At its peak just over a month ago, Crypto.com Coin had shot to nearly $1 per token.

  • Google to Rival Apple by Further Deepening Ties Among Devices

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google used the annual CES technology conference to showcase upcoming deeper ties among its devices and preview support for unlocking more cars with Android phones.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapFed Minutes Flag Chance of Earlier Hikes, Balance

  • Trump deal partner’s blank-check firm seeks to avoid liquidation

    The chief executive of the blank-check acquisition firm that plans to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture is chasing retail investors to save another of his deals from falling apart. According to regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter, Benessere Capital led by Patrick Orlando has postponed its special shareholders' meeting to extend its deadline to complete a merger because not enough investors sent in their votes. The special shareholder meeting has been rescheduled to Jan. 7, the previously set date for Benessere to close a deal, from Jan. 5.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Tax Surprise! If You Received COVID Benefits, You Could See No Refund — or Even a Bill

    If you are one of the 75% of Americans who receive a tax refund annually, 2022 could bring an unwelcome surprise. Your tax refund could be smaller, non-existent, or you may even find that you owe the...

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Able to Claim More Stimulus Money Starting at the End of This Month

    Americans across the country are hoping for more COVID-19 stimulus money as new COVID-19 variants spread and continue to cause ongoing economic chaos. Could you be eligible for more stimulus money? You may be able to make a claim for a stimulus payment starting at the end of this month if you are missing any of the COVID-19 relief money you should have already received over the course of 2021.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • New COVID stimulus checks are coming in 2022 to some US workers

    The Biden administration is working to get $700 million to workers in hard-hit industries.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These tech companies look like great bets for long-term growth, and both have proven track records of delivering.

  • This Dividend Stock Is a Safe Bet, Regardless of Market Conditions

    The economy has waxed and waned during the past 28 years, but this 4%-yielding dividend stock hasn't wavered one bit.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Asset Prices Are Climbing as Debt Soars. Will We Be Ready When the Music Stops?

    Asset prices are expanding rapidly while debt soars throughout the financial system. We need to ask if policymakers are really better prepared than 2008, Desmond Lachman writes.

  • Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses

    The ex-Disney CEO's sale of Topps comes after the company Fanatics swooped in to acquire the trading card rights for Major League Baseball players' images.

  • 3 Crashing Growth Stocks Down 40% in 6 Months That Could Rally in 2022

    There's some risk here, but there could also be significant returns to be made from investing in these stocks.

  • Ask an Advisor: Should I Get an Annuity Now, or Wait for Better Rates?

    I have just turned 60 years old and am interested in a QLAC. Is it worthwhile to wait to see if interest rates increase in the next year or so, or should I start shopping now? Also, if I don’t … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Should I Get an Annuity Now, or Wait for Better Rates? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Solid Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Soaring Demand

    Growing demand for microchip stocks is helping the semiconductor industry which is likely to benefit stocks like stocks like MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Microchip Technology (MCHP).