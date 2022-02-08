BOJ Poised to Face Off With Bond Traders as Yields Near Limit

Chikako Mogi and Masaki Kondo
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government bond yields are edging toward the upper limit of the central bank’s tolerance level, raising questions over how policymakers will respond to the challenge.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As the 10-year yield approaches the 0.25% mark, the Bank of Japan could boost scheduled purchases, buy debt outside of its normal operations, as well as offer to secure an unlimited amount of bonds at a fixed rate in a repeat of what happened in July 2018.

The BOJ’s response will determine whether Japan can defy the worldwide rise in yields as traders ramp up bets for policy normalization. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has dismissed talk of a rate hike and domestic inflation remains anemic but the global repricing is still altering expectations for Japan’s bond market.

“It’s hard to expect JGB yields to defy BOJ’s aggressive buying and continue their climb as the rise is driven by external factors,” said Naomi Muguruma, a senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The BOJ has the option to conduct fixed-rate operations broadly, not just the 10-year zone, to counter a surge in yields.”

Japan’s 10-year yield has risen for two straight months and hit 0.21%, its highest since January 2016 on Tuesday. Under its curve control policy, the BOJ has a desired trading range for the benchmark of 0.25% either side of zero.

Here’s a closer look at the various bond-purchase operations the BOJ can deploy to curb the advance:

Unscheduled Operations

The BOJ regularly buys set amounts of government bonds from the secondary market on scheduled dates, but it can act at any time. The last time it stepped in unannounced was during the height of the pandemic in March 2020, when the benchmark yield surged about 30 basis points in 10 days.

Given that inflation remains far below the central bank’s 2% target and wage growth is subdued, a shift in policy doesn’t seem imminent, though market expectations look to be shifting.

“Investors’ target levels may be rising a bit, such as 0.1% to 0.2% for 10-year yields from between zero and 0.1% previously, and the 30-year closer to 1%,” Mitsubishi UFJ’s Muguruma said.

Japan’s 10-Year Yield Touches Highest Since Negative-Rate Policy

Fixed-Rate Buying

This method lets the BOJ buy unlimited amounts of debt at pre-determined yields. If it decides to do so for consecutive days, it is expected to announce details of the operation ahead of time.

Some strategists say the BOJ will likely to resort to this before the 10-year yield rises to 0.25%, unlike in July 2018 when it stepped in after the yield rose above the 0.10% limit allowed back then.

“Unscheduled bond operations could just encourage market participants to speculate the BOJ will keep buying, so they aren’t very effective,” said Eiji Dohke, chief bond strategist in Tokyo at SBI Securities Co. in Tokyo. “The BOJ is more likely to use the fixed-rate operation. It could offer to buy 10-year notes at 0.25% when the yield in the secondary market is around 0.22% to 0.23%.”

While such a level below the market price of the bonds would be unlikely to generate any takers, it would mark a line in the sand for the BOJ and could ease the upward pressure on yields.

Scheduled Operations

Alternatively, the BOJ could use its scheduled buying operations to adjust the shape of the yield curve if it sees distortions, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co.

The BOJ has abandoned its monthly purchase schedule in favor of a quarterly plan since July, where it announces fixed amounts for each maturity with set dates for the operations. The next plan will be released on March 31.

“The BOJ could flexibly change the amounts during a month if needed, if it sees some issues in yield levels after conducting fixed-rate operations,” said Iwashita. If necessary, the BOJ could decide to change the amount or frequencies for the April-June quarter, she added.

Japan’s bond yields look unlikely to drop back to levels seen late last year, given the aggressive pricing for rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, according to strategists.

Furthermore, markets may factor in a potential policy shift after Kuroda’s term ends in April 2023, said Eiichiro Miura, general manager of the fixed-income department at Nissay Asset Management Corp.

“Even if the 10-year yield is contained by BOJ operations, super-long sectors will remain volatile as investors won’t rush to buy when there is potential for a future change in BOJ policy,” he said.

(Updates yields in fifth paragraph, chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Logan’s Bond Woes Deepen on Hidden Debt Fears: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Logan Group Co.’s dollar bonds are set to decline to their lowest levels in three weeks amid rising concerns about the Chinese developer’s hidden debt.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaLogan’s 5.25% note d

  • Is it better to get your tax refund in crypto, I-Bonds or hard cash? Financial advisers weigh in

    Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines. There are plenty of ways to use a tax refund in the market, financial advisers say.

  • Vermont's Ryan Cochran-Siegle soars to historic silver medal at 2022 Winter Olympic Games

    Ryan Cochran-Siegle captures silver in Super-G, the first Vermont native to win Alpine medal at the Olympics since mother Barbara Ann Cochran in 1972.

  • Battered Indian Bonds Get Some Relief on Auction Cancelation

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian bonds gained after the central bank scrapped a weekly debt sale amid rising yields with a central bank rate decision due on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaThe yield on the benchmark 10-y

  • Report: New strategy for opioids and a Cabinet-level leader

    The U.S. needs a nimble, multipronged strategy and Cabinet-level leadership to counter its festering overdose epidemic, a bipartisan congressional commission advises. With vastly powerful synthetic drugs like fentanyl driving record overdose deaths, the scourge of opioids awaits after the COVID-19 pandemic finally recedes, a shift that public health experts expect in the months ahead. “This is one of our most pressing national security, law enforcement and public health challenges, and we must do more as a nation and a government to protect our most precious resource — American lives,” the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking said in a 70-page report released Tuesday to Congress, President Joe Biden and the American people.

  • Kennametal (KMT) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Kennametal (KMT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -12.50% and 2.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • White House task force releases labor union report

    A new report includes nearly 70 recommendations to "promote worker organizing and collective bargaining for federal employees."

  • France: Economic Outlook Hinges Upon Decisive Post-election Action on Structural Challenges

    The winner of France’s April presidential elections will need to address several crucial structural economic challenges affecting the economy’s outlook with risk for further political fragmentation making reforms hard to implement.

  • What You Need To Know About Regis Healthcare Limited's (ASX:REG) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Regis Healthcare Limited ( ASX:REG ) have power over the company. Insiders often own a...

  • Jim O’Neill Says the BOE Is Raising Rates To Save Credibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Central banks acted too late to tame inflation and may now have to raise interest rates too aggressively simply to restore their credibility, according to Jim O’Neill, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. chief economist and ex-U.K. government minister.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will B

  • Can Small-Cap Stocks Help You Beat Inflation?

    The small-cap Russell 2000 Index posted an impressive 14.8% gain during 2021, but nearly all of it came in the first quarter. And weakness over the ensuing nine months carried into the first month of 2022, when the index shed 9.7%. Francis Gannon, co-chief investment officer of Royce Investment Partners, notes this frustrating performance came despite generally strong earnings growth for small-cap companies. Gannon joins Real Vision’s Maggie Lake to share his outlook for small caps over the balance of 2022, including the fact that it’s the only major asset class to have outpaced inflation during every decade since the 1930s. And rising interest rates could provide an additional tailwind for small-cap value stocks such as regional banks. Meanwhile, major indexes reflect uncertainty ahead of Thursday’s release of Consumer Price Index data for January, as investors weigh the potential for a 50-basis-point hike by the Federal Reserve. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3HBlVau

  • U.S. skier Nina O'Brien injured after crashing during giant slalom event

    After falling during her race, O'Brien just wanted to know "how fast she was skiing," Team USA said.

  • UK consumers slowed their spending as COVID rules returned in January

    British consumers slowed the pace of their spending last month as the Omicron COVID-19 wave hit fuel sales and kept people away from bars and restaurants, according to a survey which also pointed to the impact of rising inflation. Consumer spending was 7.4% higher than in January 2020 - before the pandemic - the weakest increase since April last year, payments provider Barclaycard said. It said nine in 10 people it surveyed felt their household finances and discretionary spending were being impacted by the recent jump in prices.

  • Warrington's Andrew Heo finishes sixth in Men's 1000-meter short track speed skating event

    At the Winter Olympics in Beijing, Warrington's Andrew Heo skates to a sixth place finish in 1:36.140 in the 1,000-meter short track competition

  • Blackstone, CVC Weigh Forming European Building Materials Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is in talks about a potential merger of its European building materials retailer with a similar business owned by CVC Capital Partners, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board

  • Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Oil prices eased on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies. Brent crude was last down 40 cents, or 0.15%, at $92.55 a barrel by 0347 GMT, after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. Both oil contracts have touched recent seven-year tops, supported by strong global demand, ongoing tensions in Eastern Europe and potential supply disruptions due to cold U.S. weather conditions.

  • US eases Trump-era tariffs on Japanese steel

    The United States will ease tariffs on steel imported from Japan, officials announced Monday, in the latest move by President Joe Biden's administration to resolve trade disputes started under his predecessor Donald Trump.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy