BOJ policymaker warns of uncertain recovery, pins hopes on pent-up demand

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo
Leika Kihara
·2 min read

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura warned of risks to the economic outlook from a recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections, but signalled hope that consumption will get a boost once households feel safe to start spending.

Nakamura said the world's third-largest economy is expected to recover as the pandemic's impact fades, pointing to the boost to growth from robust global demand and a recovery in capital expenditure.

The outlook was "highly uncertain" with risks skewed to the downside, the former corporate executive said, as state of emergency curbs to combat the pandemic hurt retailers.

But Nakamura signalled hope that once vaccinations proceed, consumption may get a boost from pent-up demand with Japanese households having loaded up a record 1,056 trillion yen ($9.61 trillion) in cash and deposits.

"The resurgence in infections may have somewhat delayed the timing for when pent-up demand materialises," he said in a speech on Wednesday, adding there was a chance economic activity may strengthen more than expected once the pandemic's impact eases.

Japan is looking to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures, taking the total to 21 in all, to stem a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, the minister in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures said on Wednesday.

Japan's economy rebounded more than expected in the second quarter after slumping in the first three months of this year, a sign consumption and capital expenditure were recovering from the coronavirus pandemic's initial hit.

But many analysts expect growth to remain modest in the current quarter as curbs reimposed to combat a spike in infections weigh on household spending.

($1 = 109.8300 yen)

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Lumber Prices Sink, Home Depot COO Says Supply and Demand ‘Worked as Expected’

    With lumber prices going into free fall lately after soaring to record highs just a few months ago, at least one prominent American business executive has a simple explanation: It's all a matter of...

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • El Salvador Will Not Require Bitcoin Acceptance, President Bukele Confirms

    In contrast to the original law, the government will not force any of the nation’s residents to receive the cryptocurrency as a form of payment, the president said Monday.

  • Democrats are unlikely to extend federal unemployment benefits after they expire in 2 weeks

    All pandemic aid programs for those experiencing joblessness are slated to expire at the federal level in two weeks.

  • Australia’s woes deepen as new lockdowns hit economy

    Australia’s Covid-19 nightmare worsened on Monday as its latest wave of lockdowns deepened the economic damage suffered by businesses.

  • Top Democrat agrees $3.5 trillion budget bill is 'Democratic wish list'

    A top House Democrat conceded that his party’s go-it-alone $3.5 trillion budget resolution is essentially a Democratic wish list of social programs and spending.

  • California auditor finds ongoing mismanagement of COVID-19 relief

    California has received tens of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief, something its auditor says was mismanaged by state agencies and created “substantial risk” to residents.

  • States That Ended Unemployment Benefits Early Saw a $2 Billion Drop in Spending, New Study Says

    States that withdrew early from expanded federal unemployment benefits enjoyed slightly higher job growth than those that didn't, according to a new study, but it came with a price: lower consumer...

  • Kenyans lead the world in peer to peer crypto trade

    Chainalysis, Global Crypto adoption Index 2021 has ranked Kenya the top country in the world in terms of peer to peer exchange trade, well ahead of the other 154 countries surveyed.

  • Chicago gambled on federal stimulus and will now use $500 million to pay off short-term borrowing

    The city of Chicago bought itself time last December by temporarily plugging a budget hole with debt. Its gamble worked, but was that at the expense of transparency and good community governance?

  • A pizzeria in Alabama has offered to 'literally hire anyone' in a sign the labor shortage continues to hit restaurants hard

    "If you're on unemployment and can't find a job, call us; we'll hire you," Dave's Pizza said in an unusual job posting on Facebook.

  • India Said to Plan $81 Billion of Infrastructure Asset Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- India plans to raise 6 trillion rupees ($81 billion) from selling state-owned infrastructure assets over next four years to help bolster the government’s finances and plug its budget deficit, according to people familiar with the matter.The plan will include sale of road and railway assets, airports, power transmission lines and gas pipelines, said the people who asked not to be identified as they aren’t authorized to share the details. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is sched

  • India to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over next 4 years

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years under a program announced earlier in the 2021/2022 budget to boost infrastructure spending and spur economic growth in Asia's third biggest economy. The Indian government aims to hand already built assets such as gas pipelines, roads, railway stations and warehousing facilities among others to the private sector to operate on a long-term lease, Amitabh Kant, chief executive of government think tank NITI Aayog, told a news conference on Monday. "The strategic objective of the programme is to unlock the value of investments in brownfield public sector assets by tapping institutional and long-term patient capital which can thereafter be leveraged for further public investments."

  • Fed’s Ability to Set Rates Floor Is Weakening on Cash Deluge

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s floor for overnight funding markets is proving to be no match for the deluge of cash. Money-market securities ranging from Treasury bills to repurchase agreements continue to trade below 0.05% -- the offering rate on the overnight reverse repo facility, which is supposed to act like a floor for the front end. The Fed at its June meeting had raised the rate by five basis points to help support the smooth functioning of short-term funding markets.Still, usage o

  • The business community has had enough of the Fed's quantitative easing policy

    Data: NABE; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe business community’s love affair with the Fed’s unusually accommodative monetary policy may be over. Why it matters: The Fed has signaled that it expects to soon announce plans to taper quantitative easing (QE), an emergency monetary policy program designed to keep interest rates low and bond markets very liquid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis tapering could introduce problems into the

  • South Korea's youth debt binge shows no sign of slowing as rate hike looms

    When South Korea announced new lending curbs last month, Joe Park, a 34-year-old grocery chain purchasing manager, scrambled to borrow more money before the tighter rules took effect. After his loan broker said no, he sought alternative financing including much costlier credit card options, knowing such loans would leave him with less money for food and savings. A debt binge fuelled by young Koreans like Park desperate to invest is one of the trends worrying the country's central bank, which could deliver its first interest rate rise in three years on Thursday.

  • South Korea seen raising rates as financial risks grow - Reuters poll

    South Korea is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do so in the pandemic era as surging household debt and home prices threaten financial stability. However, the decision could be a close call with only 16 of 30 analysts surveyed by Reuters expecting the Bank of Korea (BOK) to raise its base rate by 25 basis points to 0.75%, while the other 14 see the bank keeping it unchanged at the record low. If it raises rates this week, South Korea will become Asia's first major economy to begin normalising easy monetary policy even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach on the U.S. dollar potentially losing its sole reserve currency status

    Jeffrey Gundlach, DoubleLine Capital Founder & CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook of the U.S. dollar, the U.S. economic recovery, currencies, and Fed expectations.

  • Studies show modest job gains from U.S. states' benefit cuts

    New U.S. state-level data and accompanying studies show a group of largely Republican governors did not yet get the job boom they hoped for by cutting federal unemployment benefits this summer, but the loss of the stipend did appear to prompt some of the unemployed to take jobs. Underlying that topline conclusion, however, is also evidence of a more nuanced reshuffling among different employment categories that could have bearing on the economy's performance in the critical months to come. Separate analyses released last week, using different data sets and methods, concluded that the 26 states that cut a $300 weekly federal unemployment stipend this summer did see the unemployed find a job at a faster rate, perhaps as much as 6 percentage points, than did the 24 states planning to continue the benefit at least until its scheduled national expiration in early September.

  • House Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint, Paving Way for Massive Government Expansion

    The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, laying the groundwork for a massive expansion of social safety net and climate programs.