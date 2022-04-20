BOJ Resumes Bond Buying as 10-Year Yield Rises to Upper Limit

Chikako Mogi
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan reiterated its strong commitment to ultra loose monetary policy with a fresh round of unscheduled bond purchases in a bid to cap a rise in yields.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The BOJ said it will buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% as the benchmark yield rose to that level -- the upper end of its tolerated limit. It is the first such action this month after the bank conducted operations in the last week of March through a four-day long unlimited buying spree of government bonds amid a global debt rout.

The selloff in bonds has since intensified with 10-year Treasury yields climbing toward 3% on Wednesday -- to their highest since 2018.

“With the rise in super-long yields contained and the yen weakening, the BOJ took single action through unlimited buying, unlike in late March when it did a combination of purchases,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “The operation was expected as it is the BOJ’s mandate under current scheme to buy bonds when the 10-year yield hits 0.25%.”

BOJ Sees Off Bond Vigilantes and Makes Sure They Got the Message

While surging inflation in other parts of the world spurs policy makers to raise interest rates, the BOJ stands out with its commitment to loose policy to boost a moribund economy. Dogged by decades of minimal price appreciation, the central bank is much less willing to withdraw stimulus until it’s convinced a revival will become sustainable.

The policy divergence has widened bond yield differentials between Japan and other big economies, helping push the yen to a 20-year low.

(Adds line on Treasury yields in third paragraph and chart.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Canada Tests Dollar Bond Market After Narrowing Budget Deficits

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is testing investor demand for a three-year bond in U.S. dollars after using a revenue windfall to help narrow budget deficits to near zero within five years.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsIt’s marketing the notes at initial pr

  • Buyout Firm KV Asia Weighs Malaysian Education Unit Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- KV Asia Capital, the Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm, is considering selling its Malaysian post-secondary education group, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsThe buyout firm is wor

  • Stock Rally Stretches From Big Tech to Small Caps: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks gained in a broad-based rally as investors weighed the resilience of the economy against prospects for aggressive policy action to curb inflation. Treasury yields climbed across the curve, while oil fell on demand concerns.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Li

  • Blackstone Adds to Bet on Student Housing With $13 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. is betting big on U.S. property with a deal to buy student-housing operator American Campus Communities Inc. for $12.8 billion. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsThe all-cash transaction is the largest student-housing dea

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Australian scientists to power Tesla on 15,000-km trip with printed solar panels

    Scientists in Australia are testing printed solar panels they will use to power a Tesla on a 15,100-km (9,400-mile) journey beginning in September, which they hope will get the public thinking about steps to help avert climate change. The Charge Around Australia project will power a Tesla electric car with 18 of the team's printed plastic solar panels, each 18 metres (59 feet) long, rolling them out beside the vehicle to soak up sunlight when it needs a charge. Paul Dastoor, the inventor of the printed solar panels, said the University of Newcastle team would be testing not only the endurance of the panels but their potential performance for other applications.

  • UK shuns Moscow Stock Exchange in fresh blow to pariah Putin

    World economy risks fragmenting in wake of Russia-Ukraine war, IMF warns Grant Shapps’ bargain train ticket deals descend into farce FTSE 100 falls as growth worries weigh Matthew Lynn: If Germany won’t stop buying Russian gas, it should face sanctions too Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Netflix Drops After Reporting Loss in Subscribers -- Doug Kass Warned You

    Readers of the Daily Diary got the scoop from Kass hours earlier, after his close analysis over many months proved correct. Here's how his thesis played out.

  • Shale Inflation Grows as Halliburton Flags Drilling-Budget Jumps

    (Bloomberg) -- The shale industry is running red hot, with fracking gear sold out, oil explorers reeling from “sticker shock” and drilling budgets ballooning more than 35%, said the biggest U.S. oilfield contractor.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Loses 200,000 Customers, First Decline in a DecadeHalliburt

  • Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending

    Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin said on Monday that Russia should use its state budget to support the economy and liquidity when lending activity has waned. The central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% on Feb. 28 as the first wave of sanctions hit, before trimming it to 17% on April 8.

  • Plug Power Inks Deal With Walmart; Is PLUG Stock A Buy Now?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Russian Central Banker Nabiullina Gets Hit With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada sanctioned Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and 13 other “close associates of the Russian regime” in a fresh round of penalties related to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadeTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsIt marks one of the first

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Monster Dividend Stocks and Wait 6 Years.

    Investors are digging in for a challenging time as stock market volatility shows no signs of slowing down.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • These are Elon Musk's 3 options now that Twitter has enacted a poison pill to prevent him from taking over the company, according to Wedbush

    "In a nutshell, this week is very important for all the parties involved in this Twitter soap opera with time to get out the popcorn," Dan Ives said.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.