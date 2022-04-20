BOJ Resumes Bond Buying as 10-Year Yield Rises to Upper Limit

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan reiterated its strong commitment to ultra loose monetary policy with a fresh round of unscheduled bond purchases in a bid to cap a rise in yields.

The BOJ said it will buy an unlimited amount of 10-year government bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% as the benchmark yield rose to that level -- the upper end of its tolerated limit. It is the first such action this month after the bank conducted operations in the last week of March through a four-day long unlimited buying spree of government bonds amid a global debt rout.

The selloff in bonds has since intensified with 10-year Treasury yields climbing toward 3% on Wednesday -- to their highest since 2018.

“With the rise in super-long yields contained and the yen weakening, the BOJ took single action through unlimited buying, unlike in late March when it did a combination of purchases,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “The operation was expected as it is the BOJ’s mandate under current scheme to buy bonds when the 10-year yield hits 0.25%.”

While surging inflation in other parts of the world spurs policy makers to raise interest rates, the BOJ stands out with its commitment to loose policy to boost a moribund economy. Dogged by decades of minimal price appreciation, the central bank is much less willing to withdraw stimulus until it’s convinced a revival will become sustainable.

The policy divergence has widened bond yield differentials between Japan and other big economies, helping push the yen to a 20-year low.

