BOJ to Sit Tight as Markets Weigh Post-Kuroda Path

Toru Fujioka
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary stimulus unchanged at Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s third from last policy meeting this week, as investors seek clues for the central bank’s path beyond Kuroda’s term.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The BOJ is forecast to leave its negative interest rate and yield curve control program unchanged at the end of a two-day gathering Tuesday, according to all 47 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

That would leave BOJ watchers focusing more on the governor’s remarks on the inflation outlook and the possibility of a review of policy or a revision of an accord between the central bank and the government.

The BOJ has gained some breathing room after the yen strengthened against the dollar between policy meetings for the first time this year. For now it has risen well above levels that prompted currency interventions from the government.

The yield curve control program is currently facing no aggressive attack, as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks have started to slow their pace of tightening.

Kuroda has reiterated that there will be no rate hike before the bank confirms stable inflation backed by wage growth. The outcome from the annual spring wage negotiations will be a key indicator to watch with the results to be available just a few weeks before Kuroda concludes his decade-long stint on April 8.

That brings greater focus to any hints of developments that may lead to policy change after Kuroda’s term ends. Around half the BOJ watchers surveyed by Bloomberg expect a pivot to tightening under a new governorship next year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning on revising a decade-old accord with the BOJ and will consider adding flexibility to the agreement’s 2% price goal, local media reported Saturday. The reports come after a key aide to Kishida told Bloomberg earlier this month that there is a possibility of reaching a new accord with the central bank.

Board Member Naoki Tamura called for a policy review at the appropriate time in a recent interview, while knowing that past assessments have resulted in policy adjustments.

BOJ officials see its possibility next year after examining wage growth momentum and the extent of a global slowdown, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month.

In contrast with slowing inflation in other major economies, Japan’s cost of living is still expected to accelerate to twice the pace of the BOJ’s 2% target in the coming months, according to analysts including from UBS Group and SMBC Nikko Securities.

BOJ officials see recent inflation as stronger and more widespread than previously anticipated, and it’s possible that a key inflation measure that excludes fresh food will reach 4%, according to people familiar with the matter. Still, their view that the price gains will start to slow in 2023 hasn’t changed, the people said.

The policy statement typically comes around noon, followed by a press briefing by Kuroda at 3:30 p.m.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The focus is on whether the BOJ will review its policy in the foreseeable future — potentially opening a window for an eventual change in course. We will listen for any hints from Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.”

Yuki Masujima, economist

Click here to read the full report.

Here is what to look for

  • Any sign of a shift in the BOJ’s inflation outlook will be closely scrutinized. Kuroda said the bank is “a little closer” to its price target after the previous gathering in October. Since then the latest CPI reading has jumped to a 40-year high.

  • Kuroda has said a lack of wage growth is the biggest reason why ultra easy policy is needed. One key point is whether the governor is encouraged by labor unions and some firms including Suntory Holdings announcing their intention to aim for the highest wage increase in years.

  • Kuroda is likely to talk about his view on the need for a policy review next year, after he said it’s too early to do it now following Tamura’s remarks. His response on the possibility of revising the accord with the government will also be of interest to BOJ watchers.

  • The BOJ may tweak its view on capital spending after data have shown its robust recovery. Japan’s production dropped for a second month, testing the BOJ’s assessment that it has increased “as a trend.” More importantly, the bank is likely to maintain its outlook for Japan’s gradual recovery.

  • Some 73% of surveyed economists said the BOJ should do more to improve the function of the bond market. Mizuho Bank’s Daisuke Karakama said the central bank is now only keeping 10-year yields low, instead of the whole yield curve. Bond traders will be interested in hearing Kuroda’s take.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target

    The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the BOJ's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint statement with the central bank, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. The current statement commits the BOJ to achieving its inflation target "at the earliest date possible", and the BOJ has steadfastly stuck to its dovish monetary policy.

  • Your Sunday Briefing: Dramatic Endings

    (Bloomberg) -- Hello again.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAfter one of the most gripping World Cup finals in recent years, Argentina and global superstar Lionel Messi are taking home the trophy for the first time in 36 years.

  • Yen Traders’ Nerves Jangle on Growing Signs of BOJ Hawkish Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen whipsawed in early Monday trade after reports on a potential change to a key agreement between the government and central bank fueled speculation policy makers are moving closer to a hawkish pivot. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps

  • Your ESG Money Manager Probably Isn’t a ‘Leader.’ This Is Why.

    Out of the 94 asset managers evaluated, just eight earn a Morningstar ESG commitment level of “leader.” A new report says investors should be more discerning when selecting managers.

  • Toshiba Falls on Report Preferred Bidder May Lower Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. dropped on a report that the company’s preferred bidder may lower its valuation for the iconic Japanese conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentShares fell as much as 7.1% in Tokyo after the N

  • Time Might Run Out on Japan’s Low-Rate Policy

    The weak yen and rising inflation are putting pressure on the central bank to raise rates, but doing so could send interest costs on the government’s massive debt soaring.

  • Nike, FedEx, Micron, General Mills, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Earnings from Nike, FedEx, General Mills, Cintas, Micron Technology, CarMax, and Paychex. Plus, November income and expenditures and durable goods data.

  • Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon - source

    Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan's government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory, has turned a wary eye on China's ambition to boost its semiconductor industry and is tightening legislation to prevent what it says is China stealing its chip technology.

  • Nike Stock Among 2023 'Highest Conviction' Picks By UBS Ahead Of Quarterly Results

    Nike stock has rallied nicely off lows ahead of its upcoming earnings report, but it's getting some resistance at a key level.

  • What to expect for the Valley's housing market in 2023

    A dozen metro Phoenix real estate experts were asked to predict what's in store for the Valley's housing market in 2023. Here's what they had to say.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown leaves possibility of crypto ban open as momentum builds for stronger regulation

    "Crypto doesn’t get a free pass because it’s bright and shiny," said the Senate banking chairman Sunday.

  • India’s Economic Activity Looks Set to Slow as Resilience Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s economy appeared to slow rather than accelerate last month, as high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg signaled worsening business and consumption activity.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentAlthough

  • Stock Prices in Tenths of a Penny Might Be Coming to a Trading Screen Near You

    Get ready to see more numbers when you check your stock portfolio. Thousands of stocks could be affected by the change, including popular investments such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney The plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission to reduce “tick sizes” is still subject to final approval by the agency’s commissioners and could be years away from taking effect. It has been more than two decades since the last big push to narrow tick sizes in U.S. stocks.

  • Back bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders

    The CEO of Uniper has asked shareholders to approve a planned bailout by Berlin that will cost more than 50 billion euros ($52.91 billion), warning that the stricken German gas trader will otherwise have to consider filing for insolvency. Ahead of Monday's extraordinary shareholder meeting in Duesseldorf, Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said the disarray caused by the loss of supplies from Russia could lead to shareholders walking away with nothing if they did not accept the proposal to take Uniper into German public ownership. Gazprom was once its biggest supplier, but a big drop in deliveries after the Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Uniper to buy gas elsewhere at much higher prices to meet existing contracts.

  • How Fed rate hikes impact stocks, crypto and other investments

    Higher interest rates could further sting stocks, cryptocurrency, commodities (such as gold and oil), and other investments into 2023.

  • Vanguard Exit Has Lawyers Mapping Out Wall Street’s Top ESG Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- At a recent climate-finance meeting attended by Wall Street giants including BlackRock Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., no one spoke until a lawyer had finished reading out a disclaimer stating the group was not a cartel.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s Wor

  • OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited's (Catalist:5WA) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 10x, you may consider...

  • Arizona rabbi talks the significance of the Hanukkah celebration

    It's the beginning of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration for those of the Jewish faith around the world, and in Arizona. It’s a celebration of deep meaning and significance that brings both peace and hope to many.

  • Crypto’s Onetime Fans Are Calling It Quits After FTX Collapse

    CRYPTO Buying crypto was so much fun when it was going up. Now, many onetime fans are getting out. This year has brought crisis after crisis, raising questions about the industry’s long-term prospects.

  • PLDT Slumps 17% in Manila After Budget Overrun Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- PLDT Inc., the largest Philippine phone company, sank 17% in Manila trading after saying it will revamp management following an internal audit that uncovered 48 billion pesos ($866 million) in capital spending overrun in the past four years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s L