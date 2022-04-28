  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOJ Sparks Sharp Yen Slide by Doubling Down on Bond Purchases

Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Haruhiko Kuroda
    Japanese banker

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan sparked a sharp slide in the yen by doubling down on its promise to defend a rock-bottom yield target that leaves it as a dovish outlier as other major central banks move to tighten monetary policies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank said it would buy an unlimited amount of bonds at fixed-rates every business day to protect a 0.25% ceiling on 10-year government debt yields as part of its stimulus measures.

The bank kept its main yield curve control settings and the scale of its asset purchases unchanged, according to a statement Thursday. That decision had been widely expected by economists despite speculation the BOJ might take action to bolster the yen.

The currency weakened sharply against the dollar after the decision, briefly hitting 129.87 per dollar from around 128.67 immediately beforehand. Stocks in Tokyo continued to gain after the restart of trading following the midday break.

With the decision, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board pushed back more aggressively than expected against the market chatter that it will have to tweak policy to help stop the yen from weakening more and to ease the upward pressure on yields.

Looking ahead, the BOJ also stuck with its view that rates would stay low or go even lower.

Economists now see a slide in the yen beyond 130 as almost inevitable, with the government more likely to ramp up its relief measures for soaring energy and food prices than intervene in currency markets to prop up the currency.

“The BOJ wants to make it abundantly clear that it will stick with stimulus and that the yen is not part of its considerations,” said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief economist at Credit Suisse Securities. “This also sends a clear message that the bank is not joining the Federal Reserve or the European Central Bank on tightening moves.”

With the Fed and others racing to push up borrowing costs to keep a lid on accelerating prices, the divergence in interest rates with the BOJ is growing. That’s helping drive the Japanese currency down against the dollar to a level that is causing pain for some households and businesses.

“The BOJ has shown some concern over the rapid fall of the yen, but when it comes to its level, it seems very tolerant,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities Co. “I don’t think the BOJ is thinking 130 against the dollar is going to be some terrible inflection point.”

For now the central bank and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration appear committed to a division of labor that sees the BOJ stimulating a fragile economy while the government tries to offer relief for the effects of soaring energy and food prices amplified by the weaker yen.

Read More: Japan’s Kishida Urges BOJ to Keep Working for 2% Inflation

“Instead of intervening in the currency markets, Japan is more likely to add to its economic support policies,” said Taguchi, adding that gaining support for forex intervention would be very difficult. “Kishida has already announced additional measures, but depending on how much more the yen weakens Japan could add to its support measures.”

The decision comes just two days after the prime minister unveiled 6.2 trillion yen ($48 billion) of spending to help relieve the burden of soaring fuel and commodity prices on businesses and households.

In updated price projections, the BOJ also raised its inflation forecast closer to its 2% goal in the fiscal year that started this month on the impact of energy prices but projected it to weaken the following year.

The bank now sees inflation accelerating to 1.9% this year from its 1.1% forecast just three months ago. That means the bank is predicting the highest price growth in three decades outside the tax hike years of 1997, 2014 and 2019.

Still, its updated forecast for the following year shows inflation weakening to 1.1%. That fits in with Kuroda’s view that inflation without solid wage gains won’t be sufficient to achieve the positive cycle of growth and prices he seeks. Its forecast for the year to March 2025 also showed inflation averaging well below its price goal.

The yen’s rapid movements have placed Kuroda in an awkward position. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has recently been stressing the “bad weak yen” aspects in a stance that is at odds with Kuroda’s long-held assessment that a weak yen is positive for the economy overall. Kuroda stepped up his own warnings over the currency’s abrupt moves a few days after Suzuki’s remarks.

While the BOJ has pushed back strongly for now, it is likely to continue to face speculation that it will have to adjust policy in the coming months.

The number of economists who said the bank is likely or very likely to take policy steps in response to a weak yen or inflation this year more than doubled to 45% in a Bloomberg poll this month.

(Adds economist comments)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble hits over 2-year high vs euro in Moscow as Russia halts some gas supplies

    Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The suspension of gas supplies to a number of European countries could exacerbate geopolitical tensions and further worsen relations with Europe, negatively impacting sentiment, Veles Capital said in a note.

  • BOJ maintains stimulus, vows to continue unlimited bond buying

    The Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Thursday and pledged to continue buying unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend its implicit 0.25% cap, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting a fragile economy. The BOJ also left unchanged its guidance to keep its interest rate targets at current or lower levels. As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%.

  • SoftBank, Arm Move to Retake Control of China JV, Oust CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. and its subsidiary Arm Ltd. are closing in on an agreement to regain control of the chipmaker’s China operations and oust its rogue chief executive officer, according to people familiar with the process. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • How Russia’s Gas Ban Rips Through the Core of European Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has escalated the weaponization of its energy resources, compounding the pain for European industry and exacerbating an already grim outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnG

  • Oil Sinks Toward $100 as China’s Virus Lockdowns Weigh on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled toward $100 a barrel as China’s spreading virus outbreak continued to weigh on the outlook for global demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesWest Texas Intermediate futures declined

  • Asian markets higher after wobbly day on Wall Street

    Asian shares logged moderate gains on Thursday after Wall Street stabilized following a sell-off in tech stocks the day before.

  • Chinese Coal Firms’ Share Prices Surge After Bumper Results

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest coal miner saw its shares jump the most in a month after posting a massive profit increase on rising coal prices.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesChina Shenhua Energy Co.’s share

  • KKR Nears Deal for French Renewable Energy Firm Albioma

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is nearing a deal to acquire French solar and biomass power producer Albioma SA, in the latest sign of investor demand for renewable energy assets, according to people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spe

  • Bank Stocks Unravel in Worst Rout Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The combination of higher inflation and higher rates has caught up with bank stocks, now on course for their worst monthly performance in more than two years.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionThe S&P 50

  • Gold falls to 2-month low on lofty dollar, imminent U.S. rate hike

    Gold prices weakened on Thursday to a two-month low as an elevated dollar hurt demand for greenback-priced bullion, while an impending U.S. interest rate hike also dampened the metal's appeal as an inflation hedge. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,882.49 per ounce, as of 0225 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Feb. 24 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4% at $1,881.40.

  • Michael Burry Takes a Dig at Elon Musk While Defending Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry defended short sellers in a tweet that appeared to address Elon Musk’s delicate position of funding his buyout of Twitter Inc. using some of his Tesla Inc. stake.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden to Speak on Ukraine, Prepares Aid Package

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden plans to deliver remarks Thursday on support for Ukraine as his administration looks to soon send to Congress a proposal for weapons and humanitarian assistance for Kyiv that would last through September. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay D

  • Erdogan Visits Saudi Arabia After Transferring Khashoggi Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, marking a turnaround in relations that hit a low following the 2018 murder of a prominent Saudi critic at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands

  • Banks Accused of ‘Woke,’ Marxist Agendas as MAGA Comes to Annual Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Giant U.S. banks have come to expect activists at their annual shareholder meetings, usually decrying the lenders as capitalist powerhouses behind fossil fuels, gunmakers and societal inequities.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Putin threatens "lightning-fast strikes" on those who want to intervene in the war

    DENYS KARLOVSKY - WEDNESDAY, 27 APRIL 2022, 16:50 Russian President Vladimir Putin has responded to western "threats" with a threat of his own, stating that the Russian army is prepared to deliver lightning-fast strikes with strategic weapons.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Trump's Latest Boast Gets Brutal Fact-Check From His Own Niece

    Mary Trump rips her "severely damaged" uncle.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.