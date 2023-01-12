BOJ Speculation Jolts Traders to Renew Wagers on Policy Changes

Ruth Carson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into bets on another hawkish pivot from the Bank of Japan following a report that the central bank will review the side effects of its policy as soon as next week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yen gained more than 1% and Japanese bond futures slid after the Yomiuri newspaper said the BOJ will consider adjusting bond purchases or other policy changes to counter turbulence caused by tweaks to its yield-curve control settings last month.

Bond futures tumbled even as the BOJ spent a record 2.8 trillion yen ($21.3 billion) on its fixed-rate bond-purchase operations on Thursday to stop cash yields from rising above the upper end of its allowed trading range.

“We now expect the Bank of Japan to widen the yield-curve control range by 50 basis points in March,” BNP Paribas SA strategists including Ryutaro Kono in Tokyo wrote in a research note. There is “risk of an action as early as the January meeting,” they said.

Investors around the world are ramping up bets that the BOJ will be compelled to exit its ultra-dovish settings after it has doggedly clung to the policy even as its major counterparts have tightened. Such a move would reverberate around the globe by triggering off further strength in the yen and potentially luring hundreds of billions in dollars of capital back to Japan.

Strategists expect further policy tweaks from the BOJ in coming months, especially as a new governor is set to take over from Haruhiko Kuroda in April. The BOJ’s decision to double its allowed ceiling for the 10-year yield to 0.5% in December wasn’t the beginning of an exit of monetary easing, but a way to make it more sustainable, Kuroda said last month.

The yen extended gains against the dollar into the European trading session, rallying as much as 1.2% to 130.89 Thursday, nearing a six-month high of set earlier this month. Japanese 10-year bond futures dropped to the lowest since May 2014.

Japan’s currency has surged about 16% from a low set in October amid government intervention, a winding back of bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, and speculation over hawkish BOJ policy shifts.

“Expectations for the BOJ to exit its ultra-accommodative policy will remain a headwind for dollar-yen,” Carol Kong, an economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney, wrote in a note. “Ten-year Japanese government bond futures and swap rates also remain elevated at just under 1%, indicating market expectations for more hawkish policy adjustments.”

The cost of buying option contracts to hedge against moves in the yen has risen as traders braced for the impact of US inflation data later on Thursday and the next BOJ policy decision on Jan. 18. One-week implied volatility in dollar-yen — a gauge of expectations of swings over that time frame — has climbed to the highest level since October.

--With assistance from Ryotaro Nakamaru, David Finnerty and Libby Cherry.

(Updates prices throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How To Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

    Experts agree that individuals living with high blood sugar levels can improve their symptoms with a few simple diet, exercises and natural supplements

  • Record India Wheat Crop Will Pave Way for Easing of Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- India is set to harvest a record wheat crop this season as favorable weather and heat-resistant seeds are expected to boost yields, potentially setting the stage for the country to lift restrictions on exports. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican

  • Switzerland Puts Relationship With EU High on its Priority List

    (Bloomberg) -- Freshing up Switzerland’s ties with the European Union has moved up on the country’s political to-do list.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring at Feet“Renewing” that relationship was liste

  • Apollo-Backed Gambling Firm Lottomatica Weighs $1 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Lottomatica, the Italian gambling company backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is considering a Milan initial public offering this year that could raise about $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexica

  • Second batch of classified Biden documents found, CBS News learns

    CBS News learned Wednesday that another batch of classified documents from President Biden's time as vice president have been found in at least one other separate location. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz has more.

  • Rakuten More Than Doubles Bond Offering’s Size to $450 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group Inc. sold $450 million of junk bonds Wednesday, after increasing the size of the offering by $250 million in a sign of strong investor demand. Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monol

  • Yen jumps, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

    The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar held near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day. The Japanese yen rose as much as 0.8% to a session high of 131.36 per dollar in Asian trade, following a Yomiuri report that the BOJ will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meeting and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve. The yen last bought 131.70 per dollar.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Picks New Commander for Forces in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia named a new commander of its forces in Ukraine, the latest in a number of military shuffles since the invasion bogged down and confounded President Vladimir Putin’s expectations of a quick and limited “special military operation.”Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed To

  • Taiwan Semiconductor warns of falling revenue, deteriorating margins

    Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Thursday warned weak macroeconomic conditions and inventory adjustments would result in falling revenue and declining margins.

  • Biden's aides discovered a second batch of classified documents at another location, report says

    NBC News' report comes after the White House disclosed that a "small" number of classified documents were found at Biden's old office.

  • Ethio Telecom posts H1 growth in revenue, financial service subscribers

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopia's state-owned Ethio Telecom on Thursday reported a 20% rise in half-year revenue to 33.8 billion birr ($633 million). Subscribers to its mobile phone-based financial service Telebirr, launched in May 2021, grew to 27.2 million out of its 70 million total subscribers, CEO Frehiwot Tamiru told a news conference. That was up from 21.8 million Telebirr subscribers in June 2022.

  • Special counsel subpoenas, grand jury appearances mount for Trump allies

    Within the last month, multiple associates of former President Donald Trump received new wide-ranging subpoenas from Special Counsel Jack Smith requesting documents and records far more expansive than the previous outreaches these individuals received from the Department of Justice before Smith's appointment, ABC News has learned. The subpoenas, which were described to ABC News by sources who received them, include questions about fundraising efforts and talking points leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The special counsel is also requesting information on how individuals are paying for any legal representation, either by themselves or via an outside party -- something that came into question when a former aide to Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, told the House Jan. 6 committee that she changed attorneys because her first counsel was being paid through funds linked to the former president.

  • Chip Giant TSMC Plans to Cut Spending to Offset Falling Near-Term Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is bracing for weaker-than-expected sales by reducing spending, deepening concerns the technology industry’s slump is yet to bottom.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Bid

  • Global PC shipments collapsed 28% in Q4: Gartner

    PC sales continue to decline, as Gartner reports worldwide shipments dropped a stunning 28% in Q4.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]