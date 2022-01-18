BOJ Stands Pat, Changes Long-Held View on Inflation Risks

Toru Fujioka and Sumio Ito
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan stood pat on policy and adjusted its view of inflation risks for the first time since 2014 in a move that suggests the economy is not entirely immune to the price forces prompting other major central banks to pull back pandemic stimulus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The BOJ kept its negative interest rate, bond yield target and asset purchases unchanged at the end of its meeting Tuesday, a widely forecast decision given an overall inflation pulse that remains far weaker than in the U.S. and other major economies.

Still, with energy costs surging, the bank nudged up its forecasts for prices in the year starting in April and the following year, and changed its view of the inflation risks they face.

The adjustment, also widely expected, signals that the bank now sees the possibility of inflation outstripping their projections, not just undershooting them.

The moves show that the global wave of inflation prompting action from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England has also reached Japan’s shores, albeit with less impact so far.

Instead of a surge in prices across the board, inflation in Japan remains limited to specific items such as fuel and cooking essentials as companies continue to absorb the fastest rising costs in decades rather than risk losing business with higher price tags.

That means the extraordinary stimulus the BOJ has been pumping into the economy since well before the pandemic is likely to continue for now.

The yen weakened against the dollar to briefly reach 114.83 from 114.53 immediately before the decision. The move suggests investors viewed the overall outcome as indicating BOJ policy will continue on a path of divergence from the Fed.

Read More: BOJ’s Future Path Could Start to Emerge During Kuroda’s Last Lap

“The BOJ will stick to its current policy framework at least until Kuroda’s term ends,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

“Minor adjustments have made the framework sustainable, and I think the hurdle is very high for interest rate changes. That’s going to be the job for Kuroda’s successor,” he added.

In its quarterly outlook report, the BOJ raised its projections for the next two fiscal years, but still didn’t see inflation near its 2% target anytime in a projection period that ends in early 2024.

For the 12 months starting in April, the bank said it now sees inflation of 1.1%, up from the 0.9% it projected three months ago. In the year after that, it sees inflation staying around 1.1%.

Still, the bank’s changed stance on inflation risks indicates it is more open to the possibility that prices could rise at a faster-than-expected pace, an outcome that has been repeatedly seen elsewhere in the world.

The BOJ’s decision comes amid a sharp surge in omicron cases that poses a new risk to Japan’s economy, at least in the short term.

While case counts and fatalities are still low compared with the U.S. and elsewhere, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is reportedly weighing whether to place Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a quasi-state of emergency to impose stricter Covid-19 measures.

Reflecting a delay in Japan’s recovery, the BOJ cut its growth forecast for the current fiscal year ending March, while raising next year’s projection.

Kuroda is set to brief the press from 3:30 p.m. in Tokyo.

(Adds economist comment)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New campaign aims to stop more encrypted apps

    No Place to Hide says end-to-end encryption makes it harder to detect child abuse.

  • EDF Hit With Rating Warnings After France Acts on Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA had a credit rating cut and was warned over further downgrades after the state-controlled utility was ordered to sell more power at a steep discount under action to tackle Europe’s energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong

  • Japan machinery orders rise more than expected, govt welcomes pick-up signs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core machinery orders rose for a second straight month in November, government data showed on Monday, a sign that corporate appetite for capital spending remained resilient despite pressure from soaring raw material prices. The gain in core orders, a key indicator of capital expenditure, could be a relief to policymakers hoping for corporate investment to trigger a private demand-led recovery in the world's third-largest economy. Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 3.4% in November from October, rising for the second straight month, the Cabinet Office data showed.

  • Samsung Partners With AMD to Power Up Mobile Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. graphics as the company tries to better compete with the gaming prowess of archrival Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia De

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Conservative pundit Ann Coulter says Trump 'is done'

    Conservative pundit Ann Coulter is predicting the end of Donald Trump's hegemony in the GOP, saying the former president "is done.""Trump is done," Coulter, a onetime Trump booster turned critic, wrote in an email to The New York Times. "You guys should stop obsessing over him."Coulter's comments came in an article published in the Times on Sunday about the mounting tensions between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) amid speculation of a...

  • Some QAnon Believers Think JFK Disguised Himself As Trump At Arizona Rally

    They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wonders why they kept him after he was at the White House "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • The Federal Reserve needs to ‘shock and awe’ the market with one big rate hike ‘to restore its credibility,’ says hedge-fund star Bill Ackman

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to deliver old-fashioned shock and awe to financial markets with a big rate hike.

  • IRS outlines refund timing as tax season begins Jan. 24

    Check out key filing season dates

  • Up to three-quarters of the $800 billion PPP flowed to business owners instead of workers, study finds

    The benefits of the landmark small-business relief program designed at the height of the pandemic mostly went to business owners rather than its employees, a study from leading economists finds.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.