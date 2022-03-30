Central Bank Versus the Bond Market Is Turning in Japan’s Favor

(Bloomberg) -- Bonds climbed with the yen after the Bank of Japan added extra ballast to its extraordinary market interventions aimed at capping yields Wednesday -- surprising investors with a pledge to buy more securities than planned and include longer-dated debt.

The BOJ increased the amount of purchases in maturities covering three to 10 years and offered to buy those as long as 30-years -- outside of schedule. It’s already in the midst of an unprecedented three-day purchase plan to defend its cap for 10-year yields and the latest announcements helped send them 1.5 basis points lower to 0.23%.

The yen surged more than 1% against the dollar amid reports BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.

“The large amounts of increases show the BOJ’s strong resolve to keep ranges under yield-curve control,” said Ataru Okumura, a strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. “While the Fed is ignoring risks to the economy, the BOJ appears to be solely focusing on maintaining yield-curve control and ignoring the yen weakness risk.”

Japan Faces Down Market Testing Limits of Yield Curve Control

The BOJ stands alone among market peers with its commitment to loose policy to boost a moribund economy even as surging inflation worldwide spurs the Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus and raise rates. It pledged to buy unlimited amounts of benchmark bonds this week as the 10-year yield reached the 0.25% ceiling of the range it allows amid a global debt selloff.

Still purchases of over 590 billion yen ($4.8 billion) pale beside the 1.6 trillion yen in five-to-10 year bonds that the BOJ bought on July 30, 2018, when it had also conducted multiple buying operations in a week as traders speculated that the central bank would tweak its policies.

Wednesday’s move has amped up the spotlight on the BOJ’s quarterly asset purchase plan due Thursday, in particular for longer-dated maturities. They lie outside the BOJ’s yield-curve control policy and remain particularly vulnerable to volatility in the global bond market.

Bond Traders Turn to Super-Longs With BOJ Intervention in Focus

Yen Impact

The central bank conducted two unlimited purchase operations Monday -- and announced plans for more through Thursday -- a move which sent the yen plummeting to a seven-year low. It is the first time it has intervened over such a sustained period.

“It’s extremely important for a central bank to make good on promise so the BOJ has little choice but being aggressive as it has been,” said Jin Kenzaki, head of Japan research at Societe Generale SA. “A key concern is more about the impact of their bond operations on the yen. If the yen hits 130, the bank may have to consider adjusting its policy.”

Still, the constant purchase offers -- together with comments from government officials on the yen’s recent decline and a helpful rebound in Treasuries -- look to have stemmed the worst of the currency’s losses. It recovered to the 122 per dollar level on Wednesday having touched the 125 per dollar level earlier this week for the first time since 2015.

“The fall in 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, enhanced by the BOJ’s commitment to yield-curve control along with MOF warnings, have kept dollar-yen bulls on the sideline,” said Rodrigo Catril, strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney.

(Updates throughout.)

